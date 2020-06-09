KENTLAND — Kentland's Economic Development Task Force, a volunteer group of nine individuals who represent a broad cross section of expertise, has been working extensively on economic development plans for the town since February of this year and is eager to update residents with their findings.
Their research is based on relevant statistical and survey data, informing the direction of various projects that reflect Kentland's priorities for major growth, lifestyle and beautification efforts. The goal of this long-term investment is to positively impact the town for many years.
Over the months, the Task Force has collaborated and communicated with the Purdue University Center for Regional Development (PCRD), the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA), Vast Creative Co., and town officials.
The town is cordially invited to attend the presentation on June 17th at the Community Center. Doors open at 6pm and are expected to be closed by 8pm.
Adhering to the State of Indiana's Back On Track Guidelines, the event has limited seating of up to 250 guests. Please RSVP through the event’s Facebook page, or call or visit Andrea Standish at the Town Hall to RSVP!