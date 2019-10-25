KENTLAND - On Saturday, November 9 from 7:00 – 9:30 am, members of the Kentland Rotary Club will be cooking and serving pancakes, sausage, eggs and sausage gravy at Trinity Methodist Church, 2775 W 1500S, on the north edge of Kentland.
Rotarians will again be demonstrating their community spirit by raising funds for Newton County 4-H Council. There is no charge for the meal, but there will be a goodwill offering and all proceeds will be directed to the new 4-H Building at the Fairgrounds. Funds are needed for the current phase of finishing the building’s interior with H/VAC, ceiling and wall covering in the large event area.
The new 4-H Building was constructed in the spring of 2017, after funds were raised from substantial gifts from the estate of Julia East, the family of Russell and Norma Zell, John and Kathy Cassidy, the Jasper Newton Foundation and hundreds of others who care about sustaining 4-H.
In addition to showcasing 4-H project work during the fair and being available for other 4-H events, the building will provide a large, clean rentable space to be used by the community for graduations, wedding receptions, various meetings and events throughout the year.
This breakfast is not the first time Kentland Rotary has helped with 4-H Building expenses. In 2017, the club applied for a Rotary District 6540 Grant which enabled purchase of furnishings for the 4-H office, kitchen and display area. The $4,300 grant made possible the donation of two 6’ shelving units, six 8’ and six 6’ tables, three standing desks, four office chairs, an electric water heater, kitchen stove, and countertop microwave.
If anyone would like to donate directly to this project, Rotary will also be accepting checks made payable to the Jasper Newton Foundation with ‘Newton County 4-H Building Fund’ on the memo line. Lilly Endowment is currently matching all gifts $2 to $1 for Newton County Community Funds.