KENTLAND - The Kentland Parks Board is starting a new program called the "Coffee Club" for area residents 55+ years of age. Coffee, tea and doughnuts will be served from 8:00 - 10:30 on Wednesdays beginning December 4th. There will be cards and a few games available or bring your own to share and enjoy. Or just sit and visit with friends and neighbors.
This is just a social activity to chase the winter blues away, with hopes of continuing in the future. Come join them for the sweet goodness of fellowship.