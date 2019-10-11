Haunted Reads
Join The Kentland Library for Haunted Reads at the Kentland Library on Wednesday October 16th at 5 p.m.(CST).
Listen to a grand introduction from several Halloween books, doodle on your bookmarks, and enjoy the magic of Halloween! KPL is here to help you find the right book to read this Halloween whether you enjoy: sci-fi, fantasy, or just plain old spooky. This program is recommended for ages 6-10. For more information contact Miss Lane, children's librarian at 219-474-5044 ext:7 or message her through the Kentland Public Library's Facebook Page. Information about this event is also available at kentland.lib.in.us.
Fall Family Fun Night
Join professional storyteller Celestine Bloomfield on Wednesday October 23rd at 6 pm (cst) for Kentland Library's annual "Fall Family Fun Night". Ms.Bloomfield has been telling stories since King Kong was a baby monkey. Her stories are tailored for multiple genres such as multicultural folklore, spooky stories, fairy tales, ghost stories, and so much more.
This program is for all ages. Costumes welcome! For more information call 219-474-5044, visit kentland.lib.in.us , or check out the Kentland Public Library's Facebook Page.
Book Sale
Kentland Library book sale is winding down. Their bargain of buy one for .50 and get one free for all fiction books will run thru Oct. 31. They also have an area of "free" or for a small donation, non-fiction books that need a new home. Stop by or come to one of their fall happenings and "check them out" as they say in library lingo.