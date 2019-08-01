LAKE VILLAGE - The Lake Village Presbyterian Church (LVPC) will be hosting its 2nd annual 5K Walk/Run event on August 17th, 2019 with registration starting at 8:00am and a race start time of 9:00am at the Lake Township Park. The cost of the event is $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.
There will also be a vendor event and rummage sale after the 5K walk / run, open from 9am – 5pm. Vendor spaces (10 x10) are still available for a donation of $10. If you are interested, please contact the church at 219-992-3466.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 the LVPC Wellness Team will have a demonstration of the various programs they lead. Those may include Zumba, Holy Yoga and the 3B’s Chair Exercises for Seniors.
The proceeds from the race will help support one or more of the various ministries available at the Lake Village Presbyterian Church. The Lake Village Presbyterian Church believes in helping the communities by discipleship, community events, and outreach programs and are proud to have helped many individuals and families in the communities where needs are requested and fulfilled. The vision for this event is to not only make this a yearly event but to also help raise money for the ministries while bringing the community together in peace and love.
LVPC thanks their donors for the event Countryside Realty, James Construction, Hair Quarters, Blaney and Walton, Sycamore Drive-In, Robey Packaging and Equipment, Farm Bureau, and the Popplewell & Scheidt Families.