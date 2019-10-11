The 2019 Jefferson Township Community Fund Drive is underway this week with its annual residential mail solicitation. The Fund is marking its 17th year. Since its inception in 1967, the Community Fund has raised over $383,000. Nineteen regional and local organizations will benefit from the 2019 drive. This year’s committee chairperson is Marlene Sondgerath. Roberta Dewing is the treasurer.
The 2019 goal is $9,000. Many of the organizations received more money from the fund drive than they would with individual campaigns and the residents appreciate the community fund drive because it reduces the number of door-to-door campaigns. With your support, their success continues as they strive to support the service these organizations provide to the community.
Contributions can be sent to 201 E. Graham St., Kentland, IN 47951.