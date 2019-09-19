RENSSELAER - It is only two weeks until the Jasper Newton Senior Expo. This year the Expo will be held at the Jasper County Fairgrounds and feature four classes for attendees.
The first class at 8:00 a.m. will be presented by Kristen Williams, Senior Outreach Coordinator for the Indiana Attorney General. She will be discussing issues important to seniors about consumer protection and scam prevention.
Ryan Washburn, an attorney with SAGA, Senior and Adult Guardian Advocates, will be discussing signs of self-neglect that often go unnoticed until the persons health and safety might be at risk. His presentation is at 9:00 a.m.
The 10:00 class is focusing on Family Conversations with Older Drivers, presented by Chris Scheurich of Franciscan Health. Giving up driving privileges is difficult because we see it as a loss of independence. It is important to realize that sometimes it is very necessary. Scheurich will discuss ways to handle this and other difficult family conversations.
The final class at 11:00 a.m. will be presented by Abbie Parmele, Certified Healing Touch Practitioner. Parmele will be discussing and showing how you can feel better both physically and emotionally by understanding the power of the proper touch.
If interested in any of these classes plan to be at the Senior Expo on Wednesday, October 9 from 7 to 11:30 a.m. at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. A health fair with free screenings will take place from 7 to 11 and vendor booths of interest to seniors will be open from 7:30 to 11:30. A light breakfast sponsored by Phoenix Paramedics, Walgreens and Jasper County REMC will be provided for attendees.