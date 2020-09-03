LAKE VILLAGE — Join the Lake Village Presbyterian Church on Sunday, September 13th for a great afternoon of outside tent worship and praise from 3-5 p.m. at the open church lot just one block north of the Lake Village Presbyterian Church.
Adults, families and the elderly are invited to sing along with the praise band and to worship as you hear the word of God shared from guest speakers: Pastor Braxsten Cook of Olivet Nazarene University and Pastor Ken Groves of New Life Church.
After worship and praise there will be a time of fellowship. Onsite parking will be limited. Please park at the Lake Village Presbyterian or New Life churches as each church is located one block north or 1 block south of the lot. Golf cart shuttles will be available. Elderly may arrive early, remain in their cars and roll down your windows to hear the gospel music. Small children’s activities will also be available. So load up the family, bring a yard chair or blanket to enjoy a great afternoon of hymns and contemporary songs.
Times are tough right now. Let’s share a little encouragement and joy with one another at this free fun family activity. They will be following Indiana’s rules on social distancing and masks are optional. This event is hosted by the Lake Village Presbyterian & New Life churches of Lake Village. For additional details, please call 219-992-3466.