KENTLAND - Join the Kentland Library for Haunted Reads on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. Listen to a grand introduction from several Halloween books, doodle on bookmarks, and enjoy the magic of Halloween!
Kentland Library is there to help you find the right book to read this Halloween whether you enjoy: sci-fi, fantasy, or just plain old spooky. This program is recommended for ages 6-10.
For more information contact Miss Lane, children's librarian at 219-474-5044 ext:7 or message her through the Kentland Public Library's Facebook Page. Information about this event is also available at kentland.lib.in.us.