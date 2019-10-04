KENTLAND - Join the Kentland Library for Halloween Wigglers on Monday, Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m. This Infant & Toddler program, for kids 5 & under, is designed to help families meet and socialize with their little ones.
The library's goal is to help build a love of reading for your infant or toddler by sharing Halloween stories, fun-loving finger-plays, ghoulish games, & a spooktacular craft. Parents must be present. For more information please contact Miss Lane children's librarian at 219-474-5044 ext:7.