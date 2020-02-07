LAKE VILLAGE - A Grain Bin Rescue Awareness Program will take place Tuesday, March 10 at the Lake Township Fire department, 9727 N 300 W in Lake Village. The program is designed for first responders and will be held from 6:30 - 8:30 PM. Mike Manning, Agricultural Safety Training Consultant and former Purdue Extension Educator will be presenting the program.
The program will cover several topics:
- What are the risks?
- What can we expect?
- Demonstration of Rescue Tubes & Safety Harnesses
There will be limited seating available so please RSVP to Jammie Little at 219-819-9535 or email at jammie@laketwpvfd.com March 6, 2020.