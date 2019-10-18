In memory of Richard “Dick” Curtis, owner of Curtis Christmas Tree Farm, you are invited to join family and friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area for a few hours of fishing, playing cards, snacking on chocolate treats, and spending time in nature — things that our dear friend, the late Mr. Curtis, loved to do.
We will be meeting at a pavilion next to the Willow Slough Office Headquarters. Please bring stories to share. Call Alyssa Nyberg with questions, 219-992-9275.