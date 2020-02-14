Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for March 2020 will be held on Monday, March 16th, 2020, at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, February 27th from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss Erin Morgenstern’s lush fantasy novel “The Night Circus.” Two star-crossed magicians are pitted against one another in an ethereal circus designed by them and for them to illustrate their skills. The Library will have extra copies available for book club participants to check out.
Pastries and coffee will be available, and this program is free and open to adults.
Space is still available to register for this free book discussion program - visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Color Zone Adult Coloring Experience
Roselawn Library will offer “Color Zone” on Thursday, February 27th from 6 to 8 PM. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity! No experience is necessary.
If you have your own coloring books and materials you are welcome to bring them, but we will have materials available, as well. You may choose your own coloring pages from the variety of images that will be available, and we will provide markers, crayons, or colored pencils. Snacks will be available, and we always have a drawing for a great coloring-related prize!
This program is free and open to those 14 years of age and older. Call 219/345-2010 to register, visit the Roselawn Library, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Bingo
Adults of all ages are invited to join us for a fun afternoon of Bingo and socializing! Bingo is free, prizes are great, and participants are asked to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Roselawn Library will offer Bingo on Thursday, February 20th from 1 to 2:30 PM. Players may sign up by visiting the Library, by calling Roselawn at 219/345-2010. Bingo fans may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Radical 80's Breakout Room
Welcome back to 1986! This breakout room will find all the cutting-edge technology of the 80s that you will need to use, along with your knowledge of all that was “rad” to get back to the present day!
Lake Village Memorial Township Library is offering “Breakout!” on Friday, February 21st – we are offering 40-minute sessions from 4 PM to 7:20 PM. Groups for this exciting blast from the past may consist of up to 8 people, with time slots being scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register your group for “Breakout!,” call the Library at 219/992-3490, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Cupcake Wars at Morocco
Let the decorating wars begin as we ask families to put on their thinking caps and get creative! Morocco Community Library is hosting Cupcake Wars on Friday, February 21st from 6 to 7:30 PM.
We will provide precooked cupcakes and supplies, and attendants may bring their own decorations to use, as well!
This program is open to all ages, but children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. We encourage families to register, but know that attendants may work along or in teams. This IS a contest, and the winner will receive a prize!
Spaces are limited to 12 teams or individuals, so registration is a must. Visit the Morocco Community Library to register, call the Library at 219/285-2664, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Pajama Storytime at Morocco
Children ages 2 through 5 are invited for an evening of stories, songs and bedtime fun in their pajamas! Stuffed animal friends are always welcome, as well!
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host Pajama Storytime on Monday, February 24th at 6:30 PM. Parents may register by visiting the Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, by calling 219/992-3490, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Cowboy Party at Lake Village
Grab your boots and hat and come join us for some cowboy fun! Cowboys and Cowgirls ages 3 through Kindergarten are invited to a Saturday morning round-up at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Saturday, February 29th at 10 AM.
We will have a horse obstacle course race with our very own handmade horses, sing cowboy songs, hear stories, and have lots of other activities sure to please our little cowpokes! Visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, call 219/992-3490 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.