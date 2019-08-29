Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for September 2019 will be held on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room of the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Mother Goose on the Loose at Roselawn
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, began at Roselawn Library on Tuesday, September 3rd, but there is still time to sign up! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. These programs will meet weekly for 8 weeks, and present fun themes about pets, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well.
Miss Hope will present Mother Goose on the Loose at Roselawn Library beginning Tuesday, September 3rd at 10 AM. We ask parents or caregivers to register children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit the Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10, or call 219/345-2010 to register. Register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Roselawn Storytime Begins
Roselawn Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is an 8-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! Themes like fall, pets, and families make for engaging sessions!
Roselawn will offer Storytime with Miss Hope is on Wednesdays at 10 AM, beginning Wednesday, September 4th, but there is still time to sign up. There is limited space still available, so please contact Roselawn Library by phone at 219/345-2010, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
STEM Club at Roselawn
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to Roselawn Library on Monday, September 9th and 16th at 4 PM to explore science through various experiments! Technology, math and engineering will be the focus for Roselawn’s STEM Club meetings, and snacks will be available, as well.
Visit the Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10, or call 219/345-2010 to register. Also, parents may register children online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Wooden Door Hangers
Participants 14 years of age and older are invited to make their choice of 15” round wooden door hangers at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Wednesday, September 11th at 6 PM, or at Roselawn Library on Wednesday, September 25th at 6 PM.
The Libraries will offer 3 different designs, costing either $20 or $25 dollars, depending on the design. This supply fee must be paid in cash when registering for this decorative craft program. Register in person at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village or Roselawn Library, 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn. Call Lake Village at 219/992-3490 or Roselawn at 219/345-2010 with any questions, or email your questions to assistantdr@newton.lib.in.us
Roselawn Teen Lego Challenge
Legos aren’t just for kids, and to prove that Roselawn Library is offering an evening of Teen Lego Challenge! Our attendants will be given a variety of Lego challenges to complete on their own, or with someone else. Each completed Lego Challenge will be on display at the programs!
Teen Lego Competition will be held on Tuesday, September 10th from 6 to 7 PM for students in grades 7 through 12. We will provide Legos and snacks!
Register by visiting the Roselawn Library, or by calling 219/345-2010, or online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Mother Goose on the Loose at Morocco
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, will begin at Morocco Community Library on Thursday, September 12th! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. These programs will meet weekly for 12 weeks, and present fun themes about simple motions, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well.
Miss Katy will present Mother Goose on the Loose at Roselawn Library beginning Thursday, September 12th at 10 AM. We ask parents or caregivers to register children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit the Morocco Community Library at 205 South West Street, or call 219/285-2664 to register. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Morocco Storytime Begins
Morocco Community Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is a 12-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! This fall our theme is “Let’s Get Moving!” Programs will focus on singing, dancing, and making music – all of which makes for engaging sessions!
Morocco will offer Storytime with Miss Katy on Thursdays at 11 AM, beginning Thursday, September 12th. There is limited space still available, so please contact Morocco Community Library by phone at 219/285-2664, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Slow Cooker Recipe Exchange
Who has time to make dinner? You do! Start your day with your slow cooker loaded and come home to a great family meal! Join us at 6 PM on Thursday, September 12th at Roselawn Library with your favorite slow cooker recipe, and check out your neighbor’s family favorite! Participants will bring their favorite slow cooker recipe for others to sample, along with copies of their recipes for everyone.
We will spend an enjoyable evening sharing cooking tips and good food while socializing in the Library’s community room. Beverages and serving materials will be provided by the Library.
Visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219/345-2010. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
DIY Picture Frames at Morocco
Get craft after school as Miss Katy presents DIY Picture Frames at Morocco Community Library! On Thursday, September 12th at 4 PM we invite students in grades K through 6 to make photo frames from a variety of styles, and we will serve snacks, as well!
Call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664, or visit the Library to register. Parents may register children online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Mother Goose on the Loose at LV
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, will begin at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Wednesday, September 18th! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. These programs will meet weekly for 8 weeks, and present fun by exploring the theme “Let’s Get Moving!” Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well.
Miss Corrisa will present Mother Goose on the Loose at Lake Village Memorial Township Library beginning Wednesday, September 18th at 10 AM. We ask parents or caregivers to register children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, or call 219/992-3490 to register. Register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
LV Storytime Begins
Lake Village Memorial Township Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is an 8-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! Programs will focus on the theme “Let’s Get Moving!” with stories, singing, dancing, and making new friends – all of which makes for engaging sessions!
Lake Village will offer Storytime with Miss Corrisa on Wednesdays at 11 AM, beginning Wednesday, September 18th There is limited space still available, so please contact Lake Village Library by phone at 219/992-3490, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
The In Be”Tween”ers Book Club
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host the InbeTWEENers Book Club for tweens in grades 5 through 7 at 3:30 PM on 3 Mondays in September – September 16th, 23rd, and 30th. Fun ice breakers and other activities will make this book club seem like a great place to hang out more than a formal books club meeting. Like all of our after-school offerings, snacks will be available.
Our first book will be Sharon Draper’s “Out of My Mind.” This book tells the story of Melody Brooks, who’s the smartest girl in her school that no one knows about, because she cannot write or speak.
Parents may register their children for this timely this book by visiting Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, by calling 219/992-3490, or online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Roselawn Book Bingo
Students in grades K through 6 are invited to Newton County Public for after-school Book Bingo! Book Bingo is just like regular bingo, played with randomly drawn numbers that players match against numbers on their cards, but Book Bingo has great books for prizes! Like all of our after-school programs, we will have snacks available!
Space is limited, so students need to register for this fun afternoon. There is no fee for this event, and refreshments will be provided. Roselawn Library is offering Book Bingo on Tuesday, September 17th from 4 to 5 PM.
Anyone interested in this fun game offering may visit or call Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.