Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for December 2019 will be held on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Mother Goose on the Loose at Morocco
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, continues at Morocco Community Library until December 12th! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. These programs present fun themes about simple motions, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well.
Miss Katy will present Mother Goose on the Loose at Morocco Community Library on Thursdays at 10 AM. We ask parents or caregivers to register children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit the Morocco Community Library at 205 South West Street, or call 219/285-2664 to register. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Teen Cupcake Wars at Roselawn
Do you think you have what it takes to be a cupcake decorating boss? Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to compete with other teens to decorate unique, delicious cupcakes on Thursday, December 5th at 6 PM! The Library will provide premade cupcakes, frosting, decorating supplies, and all the tools needed. Creations will be judged, and a prize will be awarded!
Space is limited, so registration is required. Visit Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn or call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Teen Window Clings at Lake Village
Students in Grades 7 through 12 are invited to Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Thursday, December 5th at 6:30 PM to create holiday window clings using special paints. Participants may use patterns to create window clings, or free-hand their own designs. These can be used to decorate or to give as gifts.
These paints do stain clothing, so please dress appropriately. Space is limited to 15 students per day, and children may sign up for only one session
To register for this creative holiday program visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, call 219/992-3490, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Christmas Storytime at Morocco
We invite children ages 2 to 5 to join Miss Katy on Tuesday, December 10th at 1PM at we welcome the holidays with Christmas stories and a visit from Santa! Please contact Morocco Community Library to register for this event by calling 219/285-2664, visit the Library, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Christmas Storytime at Roselawn
Children ages 2 through Kindergarten are invited to Miss Hope for a fun Christmas Storytime! We will dance and sing Christmas songs, read Christmas stories, and create a lovely Christmas craft.
Please visit Roselawn Library to register, register by calling 219/345-2010, or parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Lego Club at Lake Village
Lake Village will host its LEGO Building Workshops for children in grades K through 6 on Tuesday, December 10th or Wednesday, December 11th at 3:30 PM. Children will build both LEGO challenge and free-build time. Designs will be displayed at Library at the end of the programs! Snacks will be available, too!
Registration is required, as space is limited, so children may only register for one session. Please visit the Library, or call Lake Village at 219/992-3490 to register. Parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Christmas Craft Day at Morocco
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to spend two afternoons creating wonderful Christmas ornaments on Tuesday, December 10th at 4 PM and again at 4 PM on Thursday, December 12th at 4 PM.
We will be making items that require drying time to complete, so Thursday will be a “painting and decorating” day! After-school snacks will be provided, but register is required.
Please visit the Morocco Community Library to register, or call 219/283-3664. Parents may register their children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Cristmas Crafts at Roselawn
On Tuesday, December 10th at 4 PM all ages are invited to join us for a fun after-school activity, making Christmas crafts to keep or to give!
Visit the Roselawn Library to register for this make and take program, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Lego Club at Morocco
Morocco will host its LEGO Building Workshops for children in grades K through 6 on Tuesday, December 17th at 4 PM. Children will build winter-inspired LEGO creation. Designs will be displayed at Library at the end of the programs! Snacks will be available, too!
Registration is required, as space is limited, so children may only register for one session. Please visit the Library, or call Morocco at 219./285-2664 to register. Parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Girls Night Out at Roselawn
Before that long, cold stretch of winter is here plan to spend an evening at the Roselawn Library as we celebrate Girls Night Out with food, fun, and BUNCO!
Join us for a fun evening of delicious food, recipe swapping and BUNCO! We will gather at 6 PM on Wednesday, December 11th in the Community Room at Roselawn to eat and play some BUNCO. Each participant is asked to bring an appetizer and copies of the recipe to share with others. The Library will provide beverages and service ware.
We have some great prizes for BUNCO winners, too! Best of all, this program is free and open to adults.
Roselawn attendants need to register by Saturday, December 7th by visiting Roselawn Library, or by calling 219/345-2010. Participants may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Roselawn Recipe Exchange
Everyone has that one recipe that’s a holiday favorite! Roselawn’s Recipe Exchange will celebrate Christmas on Thursday, December 12th with their favorite holiday recipes – fudge, homemade soup, or snack mix! Participants will make their favorite to share with others, and bring copies of recipes for everyone to take home.
Register by visiting the Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10, calling the Library at 219/345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Family Gingerhouse House Building at LV
Join us on Friday, December 13th at 6 PM to build a gingerbread house! We will provide all the supplies and simple instructions for your family to build and decorate your own gingerbread house to take home! This may get messy, so we ask that everyone please dress accordingly!
Register for this fun family evening by visiting the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, calling 219/992-3490, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Friday the 13th Game Night at Morocco, Roselawn
Join us at Morocco Community Library or Roselawn Library for an enjoyable evening of games for the whole family! We will provide games and snacks, but you may bring your own munchies or favorite games, as well! Our events will be held on Friday the 13th of December from 6 to 7:30 PM. We will end the evening with a door prize, too!
Visit either Library to register, or call Morocco at 219/285-2664 or Roselawn at 219/345-2010. Parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Roselawn Airplane Crafts
Kids in grades K through 6 are invited to a fun Saturday morning of crafting as Miss Hope presents airplane crafts! Children may make fleece pillows and water bottle holders with airplane designs on them!
This program is limited to 11 participants, so sign-up is required to attend. Please visit the Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn to register, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Block Party at Roselawn
Don’t know what to give your young grandchild or child for a Christmas present? Why not a set of blocks? Playing with building blocks can provide experiences where children learn math and science, new words and pre-reading skills, social skills and physical skills. When parents interact with their children while they play, skill learning can be enhanced.
Purdue Extension will host a Block Party at the Roselawn Library on Monday, December 16th at 10 AM. The Block Party is for parents and children (aged 2-6 years old). Please call or visit Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010 to reserve your spot now.
Christmas Cookies at Roselawn
Children of all ages are invited to decorate Christmas cookies at Roselawn Library on Tuesday, December 1th at 4 PM. Children under the age of 7 must have a parent or caregiver attend with them.
We will provided premade cookies and all the toppings for Christmas fun – visit the Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn or call 219/345-2010 to register. Parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Bullet Journaling at Roselawn
Bullet journaling is an analog system to help keep track of a digital world – equal parts calendar, planner, and diary make this form of creative documentation fun and engaging. It’s fun and creative!
Roselawn Library is hosting “Teen Bullet Journaling” for youth in grades 7 through 12 on Tuesday, December 17th from 6 to 7 PM. Attendants will receive blank journals, and the Library will provide pens, stickers, and washi tape to help personal journals, and may attend one or both sessions.
This program is free, but we are limited to 7 participants, so registration is necessary. Register in person at Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Teen Christmas Craft Night at LV
Teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited to enjoy and evening of holiday cheer! We will be making wonderful Christmas tree ornaments suitable for gift-giving on Tuesday, December 17th from 6 to 7:30 PM, and we will enjoy snacks, too.
Visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library to sign up for this engaging seasonal program, call 219/992-3490, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Teen Bath Bombs at Roselawn
Teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited to create beautifully fragrant and relaxing bath bombs to keep or to give as gifts on Thursday, December 19th from 6 to 7 PM.
This program is free, and we will provide everything to make bath bombs. The process is messy, so we ask that attendants dress accordingly. Space is limited to 12 participants, so registration is necessary.
Visit the Roselawn Library or call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen