Color Zone at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will offer “Color Zone” on Thursday, September 26th from 6 to 8 PM. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity! No experience is necessary.
If you have your own coloring books and materials you are welcome to bring them, but we will have materials available, as well. You may choose your own coloring pages from the variety of images that will be available, and we will provide markers, crayons, or colored pencils. Snacks will be available, and we always have a drawing for a great coloring-related prize!
This program is free and open to those 14 years of age and older. Call 219/345-2010 to register, visit the Roselawn Library, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult
Roselawn Storytime Begins
Roselawn Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is an 8-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! Themes like fall, pets, and families make for engaging sessions!
Roselawn will offer Storytime with Miss Hope is on Wednesdays at 10 AM, beginning Wednesday, September 4th, but there is still time to sign up. There is limited space still available, so please contact Roselawn Library by phone at 219/345-2010, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Morocco Storytime
Morocco Community Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is a 12-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! This fall our theme is “Let’s Get Moving!” Programs will focus on singing, dancing, and making music – all of which makes for engaging sessions!
Morocco Storytime with Miss Katy are held on Thursdays at 11 AM, and while there is limited space, parents may still register children. Please contact Morocco Community Library by phone at 219/285-2664, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
LV Storytime
Lake Village Memorial Township Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is an 8-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! Programs will focus on the theme “Let’s Get Moving!” with stories, singing, dancing, and making new friends – all of which makes for engaging sessions!
Lake Village began Storytime with Miss Corrisa beginning Wednesday, September 18th at 11 AM. There are still spaces available, but they are limited, so please contact Lake Village Library by phone at 219/992-3490, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Bedtime Math at Roselawn
Roselawn children in grades 3 through 5 will have an exciting after-school event every Monday from September 23rd to October 28th! Build stuff, toss beach balls, make sticky mazes, and make a mess – it’s an all-new math club!
Bedtime Math’s Crazy 8s Club is designed to get kids fired up about math by helping kids learn to love numbers so they can handle math in real life. This fun mathtastic adventure will be held Mondays from 4 to 5 PM.
Parents may visit the Roselawn Library to register their children, or call 219/345-2010. Parents may also register children online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Morocco Preschool Superhero Party
Children ages 3 to Kindergarten are invited to Morocco Community Library on Saturday, September 28th at 10 AM, wearing their superhero costumes, clothing, or even pajamas, as we offer an hour of super fun!
Join us for an exciting Superhero Party where we will test our super strengths on an obstacle course! Snacks, stories, and other activities will make our party super-special!
Registration is required, as space is limited, so visit Morocco to register in person, call Morocco at 219/285-2664, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Flu Shot Clinics at Morocco, Lake Village
Flu shots will be available at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Wednesday, October 2nd from 10 AM to 11:30 AM, and at Morocco Community Library on Thursday, October 3rd from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. Nursing staff from Help at Home will be on hand to administer flu vaccines. Injections cost $35 in cash only, but are free for Medicare recipients who present their Medicare cards. High dose flu vaccines will be available for $66.88 in cash only, but are free for Medicare recipients who present their Medicare cards.
No appointments are necessary, and this is open to all adults, and children who are accompanied by parents. Stay healthy this winter with a quick visit to your Library!
Medicare 101
Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, and Roselawn Library will offer “Medicare 101” during the month of October. This program is presented by Clifford Havens, a Medicare and Seniors Consultant with LifeSmart Senior Services. Mr. Havens will present at Lake Village at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, October 1st, Morocco on Wednesday, October 2nd at 5:30 PM, and Roselawn Library on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:30 AM. These programs are free and open to everyone.
This is not a sales presentation, but an informational program to help attendants understand their Medicare choices.
Those who would benefit and who might want to attend would be anyone on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (turning 65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, or anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well.
Some specific information that might be of interest to those who will attend, may be:
- What does Medicare cover?
- How much can I expect to pay?
- What if I’m still working?
- How and when can or should I enroll in Medicare?
- What are "Special Enrollment Periods" and why do some qualify to have these all year long?
- What options do I have?
This program is free, and open to the public. Those interested in attending may visit or call Lake Village at 219/992-3490 to register; Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664; or Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010.
Bedtime Math at Lake Village
Lake Village children in grades K through 2 will have an exciting after-school event every Wednesday from October 2nd to November 20th! Build stuff, run, jump, make a mess and learn about fundamental math principles in the process!
Bedtime Math’s Crazy 8s Club is designed to get kids fired up about math by helping kids learn to love numbers so they can handle math in real life. This fun mathtastic adventure will be held on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 PM at Lake Village Memorial Township Library.
Parents may visit the Lake Village Library to register their children, or call 219/992-340. Parents may also register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Lego Club in October
Roselawn Library will host its LEGO Building Workshops for children in grades K through 6 on Tuesday, October 1st. Children are invited to build and create unique designs and enjoy time with friends.
Lego fun will be available at Roselawn at 4 PM - space is limited to 20 students per day, and children may sign up for only one session.
Registration is required so please visit the Library, or call Roselawn at 219/345-2010. Parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Pinkalicious Party at Morocco
Children ages 3 through Kindergarten are welcome to visit the Morocco Community Library on Saturday, October 5th from 10 to 11 AM to enjoy loads of Pinkalicious fun! Pinkalicious Pinkerton is a fun little girl whose favorite color is … PINK!
Attendants will enjoy hearing Pinkalicous stories, dancing, decorating pink cupcakes (and eating them!), and play games! Space is limited, so parents are asked to register their children by visiting the Morocco Community Library, by calling 219/285-2664, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.