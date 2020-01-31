Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for February 2020 will be held on Monday, February 17th, 2020, at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, February 13th and Thursday, February 27th from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss Erin Morgenstern’s lush fantasy novel “The Night Circus.” Two star-crossed magicians are pitted against one another in an ethereal circus designed by them and for them to illustrate their skills. The Library will have extra copies available for book club participants to check out.
Pastries and coffee will be available, and this program is free and open to adults.
Space is still available to register for this free book discussion program - visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Family Game Night at Roselawn
Join us at Roselawn Library for an enjoyable evening of games for the whole family! We will provide games and snacks, but you may bring your own munchies or favorite games, as well! Our event will be held on Friday, February 7th from 6 to 7:30 PM. We will end the evening with a door prize, too!
Visit Roselawn Library to register, or register by calling 219/345-2010. Parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Flight Simulator at Lake Village
Children in grades 3 through 12 will learn what it takes for become a pilot the following dates:
• Thursday, February 6th
• Monday, February 10th
• Thursday, February 13th
• Monday, February 17th, and
• Thursday, February 2th
All classes are from 3:30 to 4:30 PM, and are limited to 5 children per class to allow time for each child to use the simulator equipment. Each child may register for 2 classes of this program.
Participants will have a very realistic experience with the help of a life-like equipment, including a flight simulator yoke and pro pedals, all donated from Civil Air Patrol.
Spaces are limited, so registration is required – visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490 to register. Participants may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
'Notes from the Dog' Book Club
Roselawn Library will host “Notes from the Dog” Book Club on Monday, February 10th and 17th at 4 PM. This is a tween book discussion group, suitable for students in grades 4 through 7.
“Notes from the Dog” tells the story of Finn, a 14-year-old loner living with his dad and the family dog, Dylan. Finn spends an eventful summer learning about cancer, life, and gardening.
The Library will provide after-school snacks, and participants will both discuss the book, and make craft items during gatherings.
The Library has multiple copies of this novel, and students registering for this program may check out this book and begin reading to be ready for discussion.
Tweens may register for this engaging book club by visiting the Roselawn Library, calling 219/345-2010, or by registering online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Bingo
Adults of all ages are invited to join us for a fun afternoon of Bingo and socializing! Bingo is free, prizes are great, and participants are asked to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Morocco Community Library will hold Bingo on Thursday, February 13th from 1 to 2:30 PM, and Roselawn Library will offer Bingo on Thursday, February 20th from 1 to 2:30 PM.
Players may sign up by visiting the Library, by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010. Bingo fans may register online at /www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Saturday Storytime at Roselawn
Children are invited to special Storytime all about counting at Roselawn Library on Saturday, Febuary 8th at 10 AM. Miss Hope will present stories, songs, and crafts designed to help children learn about numbers.
Please register for this program by visiting the Roselawn Library, by calling 219/345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Making Valentines at Roselawn
Children of all ages are invited to create Valentines using fun glitter, stickers, and other decorations at Roselawn Library on Tuesday, February 11th from 4 to 5 PM. Preschoolers must be accompanied by an adult.
After-school snacks will be available, as well. Parents need to visit Roselawn or call 219/345-2010 to register for this craft program, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
STEM Club at Morocco
Children in grades 3 through 6 will discover the various properties of paper on Tuesday, February 11th at 4 PM at Morocco’s STEM club program. Participants will make various paper airplanes and fly them, and challenge each other to see who can create the longest paper chain from a single sheet of paper.
Space is limited, so parents need to register children by visiting Morocco Community Library or by calling 219/285-2664. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
STEM Club at Lake Village
Children in grades 3 through 6 will use everyday household items to build towers, and then create buckets to transport weight on Tuesday, February 11th at 3:30 PM at Lake Village’s STEM club program. Children can test their engineering skills to see how structurally strong their towers really are.
Space is limited, so parents need to register children by visiting Lake Village Library or by calling 219/992-340. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Pajama Storytime at Roselawn
Children ages 2 through 5 are invited for an evening of stories, songs and bedtime fun in their pajamas! Stuffed animal friends are always welcome, as well!
Roselawn Library will host Pajama Storytime on Tuesday, February 11th at 6:30 PM. Parents may register by visiting the Library at 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn, by calling 219/345-2010, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Teen Trivia Night at Lake Village
Teens are invited to come test their random fact knowledge at Teen Trivia Night at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesday, February 11th from 6:30 to 7:30. Teens in grades 7 through 12 may form teams of 3 to 4 people or be teamed up when they arrive.
Participants need to have Apple or Android devices, with the Kahoot! App downloaded. This night of trivia will be a breeze and a blast!
Visit Lake Village Library to register, call 219/992-3490, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Mosaic Tile ARt for Teens at Morocco
Teen artists in grades 7 through 12 are invited to create their very own mosaic tile poster at Morocco Community Library on Tuesday, February 11th at 6:30 PM. Participants will use a half-sheet of poster board, paper squares, and glue to create landscapes, intricate patterns, or self-portraits.
Register by visiting the Morocco Community Library, by calling the Library at 219/285-2664, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Roselawn Recipe Exchange
Valentine’s Day is approaching, so the Roselawn Recipe Exchange is creating “sweets for the sweet” on Thursday, February 13th at 6 PM. We will share our favorite desserts and other sweet treats, along with recipes so everyone in attendance can share their favorites.
Visit Roselawn Library to register for this tasty program, call 219/345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.