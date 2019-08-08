Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for August 2019 will be held on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at 5:30 PM in the Kocoshis Community Room of the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Tech Training Available
Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month.
Topics Library staff will assist with are:
- Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads)
- Downloading e-books and audiobooks to your device
- How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone
- Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other account
- Organizing files, photos and music
- Microsoft Office basics
- Using USB flash drives to save personal data
- Researching a topic on the Internet
Things to know when scheduling a One on One:
- Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices
- The Library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session
- Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords, or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction
- Staff may not be able to provide assistance for all device types, programs or problems
- Appointments are based on staff availability
- Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time
Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, August 21st. Please call 219/992-3490 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, August 20th. Patrons may call 219/345-2010 to register for a time slot. Morocco will offer One on One Technology on Friday, August 16th. Interested patrons need to call 219/285-2664to register. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult .
Sept. Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, September 12th and Thursday, September 26th, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss James Patterson’s novel “Beach Road”. Patterson’s thriller details Tom Dunleavy’s legal support and investigation of a local murder in East Hampton. Filled with twists, turns and The Library will have extra copies available for book club participants to check out.
We will have pastries and coffee available, and this program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Chalk the Walk
Children of all ages are invited to create works of art on the sidewalks at THE Newton County Public Library for everyone to see – at least, until it rains!
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will Chalk the Walk on Tuesday, August 20th at 3:30 PM. Morocco Community Library will Chalk the Walk on Thursday, August 22nd at 4 PM. We will Chalk the Walk at Roselawn Library on Monday, August 26th at 4 PM!
We will provide the chalk and some cool stencils, and our participants will provide the art!
Children under 7 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Register for this fun outdoor event by visiting your favorite location of the Newton County Public Library, by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219.345-2010. Register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Teen Bad Art Night
Our wildly popular Bad Art Night program returns to Morocco, as students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to create more bad art with supplies we provide! Independent judges with choose the “best” worst creation, and a prize will be awarded!
Morocco Community Library will offer Bad Art Night on Tuesday, August 20th from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at 205 South West Street. Snacks and soft drinks will be available, and this program is free, and open to students in grades 7 through 12. Visit the Library or call 219/285-2664 to register. Register online for this event online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Legos at Lake Village
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host Lego Building Workshops for children in grades K through 6 - children who visit these workshops may design and build 4 different challenges for display at Lake Village Library! Snacks will be available, too!
Lake Village is offering its August Lego Building Workshop on either Tuesday, August 27th or Wednesday, August 28th, with both sessions starting at 3:30 PM. We are offering 2 sessions so that more children can attend, so participants may attend only one session of Legos.
Registration is required so we know how many tables to set up, so please visit the Libraries, or call Lake Village at 219/992-3490, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms .
Pajama Storytime at Morocco
Children ages 2 to 5 years old and their caregivers are invited for an evening of stories, songs and bedtime fun in their pajamas!
Morocco Community Library will host Pajama Storytime on Tuesday, August 27th at 6:30 PM. Parents may register by visiting the Library at 205 S. West Street in Morocco, by calling 219/285-2664, or online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Legos at Morocco
Morocco Community Library will host a Lego Building Workshop for children in grades K through 6 - children who visit these workshops will visit different stations to build a variety of challenges for display at Morocco! Snacks will be available, too!
Morocco is offering its August Lego Building Workshop on Thursday, August 29th starting at 4 PM.
Registration is required so we know how many tables to set up, so please visit the Libraries, or call Lake Village at 219/992-3490, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Color Zone at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will offer “Color Zone” on Thursday, August 29th from 6 to 8 PM. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity! No experience is necessary.
If you have your own coloring books and materials you are welcome to bring them, but we will have materials available, as well. You may choose your own coloring pages from the variety of images that will be available, and we will provide markers, crayons, or colored pencils. Snacks will be available, and we always have a drawing for a great coloring-related prize!
This program is free and open to those 14 years of age and older. Call 219/345-2010 to register, visit the Roselawn Library, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult .
Wooden Door Hangers at Morocco
Create a 15-inch wooden door hanger for accenting your home at Morocco Community Library on Wednesday, August 28th at 6 PM. Choose from 3 different designs to help create a fashionable and personal door accent with help from Jennifer Arrenholz and Jessica Popplewell.
Designs are “hello,” “welcome,” with supply cost of $20 each, or a monogram with last name, and date the home was established for $25. Payment must be made at the time of registration.
This program is open to those 14 years of age or older. Participants must register in-person at Morocco Community Library, 205 South West Street in Morocco. Call the Library at 219/285-2664 with questions, or email assistantdr@newton.lib.in.us
Life-sized Pac-Man at LV
Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to be transformed into Pac-Man, Blinky, Pinky, Inky or Clyde and play Pac-Man in life-sized style on Wednesday, August 28th at 6:30 PM at Lake Village Memorial Township Library!
The object of Pac-Man is to eat, or in this case, collect, all the Pac-Dots without getting eaten by the Ghosts. We will transform the Kocoshis Community Room into a gigantic video game so that our participants can collect regular and special Pac-Dots that will give players special abilities!
Register for this video game-based event by visiting the Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W, by calling 219/992-3490, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen