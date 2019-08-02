Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for August 2019 will be held on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at 5:30 PM in Community Room of the Roselawn Library, located at 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Tech Training Available
Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month.
Topics Library staff will assist with are:
- Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads)
- Downloading e-books and audiobooks to your device
- How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone
- Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other account
- Organizing files, photos and music
- Microsoft Office basics
- Using USB flash drives to save personal data
- Researching a topic on the Internet
Things to know when scheduling a One on One:
- Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices
- The Library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session
- Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords, or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction
- Staff may not be able to provide assistance for all device types, programs or problems
- Appointments are based on staff availability
- Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time
Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, August 21st. Please call 219/992-3490 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, August 20th. Patrons may call 219/345-2010 to register for a time slot. Morocco will offer One on One Technology on Friday, August 16th. Interested patrons need to call 219/285-2664to register. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult .
August Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, August 8th and Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” by John Berendt. Part true-crime drama, part social commentary, and part travelogue, this account reads like fiction. The Library will have extra copies available for book club participants to check out.
We will have pastries and coffee available, and this program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Keto Recipes Shared
Is there more than butter and bacon when following a Keto diet? Absolutely! Can you really make a pizza crust from cauliflower? It’s true! Bring your low-carb dishes to amaze everyone at the Roselawn Recipe Exchange for August! On Thursday, August 8th at 6 PM our participants will gather with their favorite low-carb recipes to share, along with copies of their recipes for other attendants to take home.
We will spend an enjoyable evening sharing cooking tips and good food while socializing in the Library’s community room. Beverages and serving materials will be provided by the Library.
Visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219/345-2010. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Chalk the Walk
Children of all ages are invited to create works of art on the sidewalks at THE Newton County Public Library for everyone to see – at least, until it rains!
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will Chalk the Walk on Tuesday, August 20th at 3:30 PM. Morocco Community Library will Chalk the Walk on Thursday, August 22nd at 4 PM. We will Chalk the Walk at Roselawn Library on Monday, August 26th at 4 PM!
We will provide the chalk and some cool stencils, and our participants will provide the art!
Children under 7 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Register for this fun outdoor event by visiting your favorite location of the Newton County Public Library, by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219.345-2010. Register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Teen Bad Art Night
Our wildly popular Bad Art Night program returns to Morocco, as students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to create more bad art with supplies we provide! Independent judges with choose the “best” worst creation, and a prize will be awarded!
Snacks and soft drinks will be available, and this program is free, and open to students in grades 7 through 12.
Morocco Community Library will offer Bad Art Night on Tuesday, August 20th from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at 205 South West Street. Visit the Library or call 219/285-2664 to register. Register online for this event online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.