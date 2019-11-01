Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for November 2019 will be held on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 5:30 PM in Bower Community Room of the Morocco Community Library, located at 205 South West Street in Morocco.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Nov. Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, November 7th from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss Janet Evanovich’s wacky romantic comedy “Thanksgiving.” Meet Megan — her dress gets gnawed on by rabbit, starting a hilarious and charming chain of events! The Library will have copies available for book club participants to check out.
We will have pastries and coffee available, and this program is free and open to adults.
Space is still available to register for this free book discussion program — visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Bedtime Math at Lake Village
Lake Village children in grades K through 2 will have an exciting after-school event every Wednesday until November 20th! Build stuff, run, jump, make a mess and learn about fundamental math principles in the process!
Bedtime Math’s Crazy 8s Club is designed to get kids fired up about math by helping kids learn to love numbers so they can handle math in real life. This fun mathtastic adventure will be held on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 PM at Lake Village Memorial Township Library.
Parents may visit the Lake Village Library to register their children, or call 219/992-3490. Parents may also register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Harry Potter Trivia at Roselawn
Harry Potter fans of all ages are invited to test their knowledge at Harry Potter Trivia Night at Roselawn Library on Friday, November 8th at 6:30 PM.
Form a team of up to 6 members to participate in this fun event! Teams will need one device with the Kahoot! App downloaded for use during this program. Teams may bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, but all these must fit on the team table.
This program is free, and sure to be lots of fun! Patrons may visit the Roselawn Library or call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Mother Goose on the Loose at Morocco
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, continues at Morocco Community Library on Thursday, October 24th! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. These programs will meet weekly until December 12th, and present fun themes about simple motions, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well.
Miss Katy will present Mother Goose on the Loose at Morocco Community Library on Thursdays at 10 AM. We ask parents or caregivers to register children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit the Morocco Community Library at 205 South West Street, or call 219/285-2664 to register. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Morocco Storytime Moves to Afternoons
Morocco Community Library is hosting Storytime in the afternoon! Beginning on Thursday October 24th and continuing until Thursday, December 12th, Storytime will be available at 4 PM.
Storytime is a series of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! Our theme is “Let’s Get Moving!” Programs will focus on singing, dancing, and making music – all of which makes for engaging sessions!
Morocco Storytime with Miss Katy will held on Thursdays at 4 PM, and because there is limited space, parents need to register children. Please contact Morocco Community Library by phone at 219/285-2664, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Teen Trivia Night at Roselawn
Teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited to compete in teams to answer a wide variety of trivia questions at Roselawn Library’s Teen Trivia Night, Thursday, November 7th at 6 PM.
Teams will need one device with the Kahoot! App downloaded for use during this program. Snacks will be provided.
This program is free, and sure to be lots of fun! Visit the Roselawn Library or call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Book Club for Tweens at Roselawn
Tweens in grades 4 through 7 are invited to Roselawn Library to participate in “A Wrinkle in Time” book club. This reading program will be held on Mondays in November at 4 PM – November 11th, 18th and 25th.
Activities will include guided book discussion and crafts, and after-school snacks will be available.
Parents need to register their tweens and ask for a hold to be placed for the book at least 10 days in advance. This program is limited to 10 participants, so please visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010, or sign up online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Lake Village to Host STEM Club
Children in grades 3 through 6 are invited to Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesday, November 12th at 3:30 PM to explore science through neat tech toys like Cubelet, Dash, and more! Snacks will be available, as well.
Visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call the Library at 219/992-3490.
Also, parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Legos at Morocco
Morocco Community Library will host its LEGO Building Workshops for children in grades K through 6 on Tuesday, November 12th. Children are invited to build and create unique designs and enjoy time with friends.
Lego fun will be available at Morocco at 4 PM — space is limited to 20 children, so parents need to be sure to register their children.
Please visit the Library, or call Morocco at 219/285-2664. Parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Pajama Storytime at Roselawn
Children ages 2 to 5 years old and their caregivers are invited to Roselawn Library for an evening of stories, songs and bedtime fun in their pajamas! Roselawn Library will host Pajama Storytime on Tuesday, November 12th at 6:30 PM. Parents may register by visiting the Library at 4421 East State Road 10, by calling the Library at 219/345-2010, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Girls Night Out at Lake Village, Morocco
Before that long, cold stretch of winter is here plan to spend an evening Lake Village Memorial Township Library or Morocco Community Library as we celebrate Girls Night Out with food, fun, and BUNCO!
Join us for a fun evening of delicious food, recipe swapping and BUNCO! We will gather at 6 PM on Wednesday, November 13th in the Bower Community Room at Morocco, and Wednesday, November 13th in the Kocoshis Community Room in Lake Village to eat and play some BUNCO. Each participant is asked to bring an appetizer and copies of the recipe to share with others. The Library will provide beverages and service ware.
We have some great prizes for BUNCO winners, too! Best of all, this program is free and open to adults.
For Morocco, register by Saturday, November 9th by visiting Morocco Community Library, or by calling 219/285-2664.
Lake Village attendants need to register by Saturday, November 9th by visiting Lake Village Memorial Township Library, or by calling 219/992-3490.
Participants at either location may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Teen DIY Ornaments at Lake Village
Teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited to the Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Thursday, November 14th at 6:30 PM to make new ornaments just in time for Christmas! Attendants may use these as gifts or to decorate their own trees. We will have samples and all the supplies necessary to make unicorn ornaments, or cute cupcake ornaments.
This program is free, and open to the public, but teens must register to help us determine the amount of supplies to have available. Register by visiting Lake Village Memorial Township Library, by calling 219/992-3490, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Satisfying Side Dishes at Roselawn
The Roselawn Recipe Exchange for November is a challenge to help plan our holiday meals! On Thursday, November 14th at 6 PM our participants will bring their favorite side dishes to share, along with copies of the recipes to share with other attendants.
We will spend an enjoyable evening preparing for the holidays by sharing cooking tips and good food while socializing in the Library’s community room. Beverages and serving materials will be provided by the Library.
Visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219/345-2010. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Family Game Night Coming to Roselawn, Morocco
Join us for a fun evening for games and snacks at the Roselawn Library or Morocco Community Library, as we offer Family Game Night on Friday, November 15th at 6 PM. Enjoy the comfort of either our community rooms while you play your favorite board games with your family. Both programs are free and open to all ages, and each Library will provide games and snacks! There’s even a door prize for one lucky family at each location!
Call Roselawn to at 219/345-2010 to register, or call Morocco at 219/285-2664. You may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Preschool Hawaiian Fun at Morocco
Join us for a fun in the sun indoor luau in November! Miss Katy will present a morning of island games, songs and stories at the Morocco Community Library on Saturday, November 16th from 10:30 to 11:30 AM.
This program is for children ages 3 to Kindergarten, and children are welcome to come in costume. Since space is limited registration is required. Parents may register their children by visiting the Morocco Community Library, by calling 219/285-2664, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Preschool Pirate Party at Roselawn
Ahoy, mateys! Pirates ages 2 years through Kindergarten are invited to hoist anchor at Roselawn Library on Saturday, November 16th at 10 AM for a morning of games, stories and snacks – all designed for pirates!
Children are welcome to come in costume, and Miss Hope will provide lots of engaging activities for our pirate guests. Visit Roselawn Library or call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.