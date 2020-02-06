Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for February 2020 will be held on Monday, February 17th, 2020, at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Tech Training Available
Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month.
Topics Library staff will assist with are:
• Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads)
• Downloading e-books and audiobooks to your device
• How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone
• Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other account
• Organizing files, photos and music
• Microsoft Office basics
• Using USB flash drives to save personal data
• Researching a topic on the Internet
Things to know when scheduling a One on One:
• Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices
• The Library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session
• Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords, or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction
• Staff may not be able to provide assistance for all device types, programs or problems
• Appointments are based on staff availability
• Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time
Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020. Please call 219/992-3490 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020. Patrons may call 219/345-2010 to register for a time slot. Morocco will offer One on One Technology on Friday, February 21st, 2020. Interested patrons need to call 219/285-2664to register. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult .
Space is limited, so please call or visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library.
Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, Thursday, February 27th from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss Erin Morgenstern’s lush fantasy novel “The Night Circus.” Two star-crossed magicians are pitted against one another in an ethereal circus designed by them and for them to illustrate their skills. The Library will have extra copies available for book club participants to check out.
Pastries and coffee will be available, and this program is free and open to adults.
Space is still available to register for this free book discussion program - visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Adult Coloring Experience at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will offer “Color Zone” on Thursday, February 27th from 6 to 8 PM. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity! No experience is necessary.
If you have your own coloring books and materials you are welcome to bring them, but we will have materials available, as well. You may choose your own coloring pages from the variety of images that will be available, and we will provide markers, crayons, or colored pencils. Snacks will be available, and we always have a drawing for a great coloring-related prize!
This program is free and open to those 14 years of age and older. Call 219/345-2010 to register, visit the Roselawn Library, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Flight Simulator Training at Lake Village
Children in grades 3 through 12 will learn what it takes for become a pilot the following dates:
• Thursday, February 13th
• Monday, February 17th, and
• Thursday, February 2th
All classes are from 3:30 to 4:30 PM, and are limited to 5 children per class to allow time for each child to use the simulator equipment. Each child may register for 2 classes of this program.
Participants will have a very realistic experience with the help of a life-like equipment, including a flight simulator yoke and pro pedals, all donated from Civil Air Patrol.
Spaces are limited, so registration is required – visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call 219/992-3490 to register. Participants may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Bingo
Adults of all ages are invited to join us for a fun afternoon of Bingo and socializing! Bingo is free, prizes are great, and participants are asked to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
Morocco Community Library will hold Bingo on Thursday, February 13th from 1 to 2:30 PM, and Roselawn Library will offer Bingo on Thursday, February 20th from 1 to 2:30 PM.
Players may sign up by visiting the Library, by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010. Bingo fans may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Roselawn Recipe Exchange
Valentine’s Day is approaching, so the Roselawn Recipe Exchange is creating “sweets for the sweet” on Thursday, February 13th at 6 PM. We will share our favorite desserts and other sweet treats, along with recipes so everyone in attendance can share their favorites.
Visit Roselawn Library to register for this tasty program, call 219/345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Book Bingo at Roselawn
Students in grades K through 6 are invited to Newton County Public for after-school Book Bingo! Book Bingo is just like regular bingo, played with randomly drawn numbers that players match against numbers on their cards, but Book Bingo has great books for prizes! Like all of our after-school programs, we will have snacks available!
Space is limited, so students need to register for this fun afternoon. There is no fee for this event, and refreshments will be provided. Roselawn Library is offering Book Bingo on Tuesday, February 18th from 4 to 5 PM.
Anyone interested in this fun game offering may visit or call Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Felt Bowl Craft at Morocco
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to make a felt craft bowl at Morocco Community Library on Tuesday, February 18th from 4 to 5 PM. Two colors are available, no cutting is required, and after-school snacks will be available!
Register for this fun craft by visiting the Morocco Community Library, calling 219/285-2664, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Radical 80's Breakout Room
Welcome back to 1986! This breakout room will find all the cutting-edge technology of the 80s that you will need to use, along with your knowledge of all that was “rad” to get back to the present day!
Lake Village Memorial Township Library is offering “Breakout!” on Friday, February 21st – we are offering 40-minute sessions from 4 PM to 7:20 PM. Groups for this exciting blast from the past may consist of up to 8 people, with time slots being scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register your group for “Breakout!,” call the Library at 219/992-3490, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Cupcake Wars at Morocco
Let the decorating wars begin as we ask families to put on their thinking caps and get creative! Morocco Community Library is hosting Cupcake Wars on Friday, February 21st from 6 to 7:30 PM.
We will provide precooked cupcakes and supplies, and attendants may bring their own decorations to use, as well!
This program is open to all ages, but children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. We encourage families to register, but know that attendants may work along or in teams. This IS a contest, and the winner will receive a prize!
Spaces are limited to 12 teams or individuals, so registration is a must. Visit the Morocco Community Library to register, call the Library at 219/285-2664, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Pajama Storytime at Morocco
Children ages 2 through 5 are invited for an evening of stories, songs and bedtime fun in their pajamas! Stuffed animal friends are always welcome, as well!
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host Pajama Storytime on Monday, February 24th at 6:30 PM. Parents may register by visiting the Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, by calling 219/992-3490, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Cowboy Party at Lake Village
Grab your boots and hat and come join us for some cowboy fun! Cowboys and Cowgirls ages 3 through Kindergarten are invited to a Saturday morning round-up at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Saturday, February 29th at 10 AM.
We will have a horse obstacle course race with our very own handmade horses, sing cowboy songs, hear stories, and have lots of other activities sure to please our little cowpokes! Visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, call 219/992-3490 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.