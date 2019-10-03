Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for October 2019 will be held on Monday, 21st, 2019 at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room of the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
October Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, October 10th and October 24th from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss Delia Owens’ bestseller “Where the Crawdads Sing”. Set in Barkley Cove, North Carolina, this novel is the story of Kya Clark, the Marsh Girl. The Library will have extra copies available for book club participants to check out.
We will have pastries and coffee available, and this program is free and open to adults. Space is still available to register for this free book discussion program - visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Bedtime Math at Roselawn
Roselawn children in grades 3 through 5 will have an exciting after-school event every Monday through October 28th! Build stuff, toss beach balls, make sticky mazes, and make a mess – it’s an all-new math club!
Bedtime Math’s Crazy 8s Club is designed to get kids fired up about math by helping kids learn to love numbers so they can handle math in real life. This fun mathtastic adventure will be held Mondays from 4 to 5 PM.
Parents may visit the Roselawn Library to register their children, or call 219/345-2010. Parents may also register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Medicare 101
Roselawn Library will offer “Medicare 101” on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:30 AM. This program is presented by Clifford Havens, a Medicare and Seniors Consultant with LifeSmart Senior Services. This program is free and open to everyone.
This is not a sales presentation, but an informational program to help attendants understand their Medicare choices.
Those who would benefit and who might want to attend would be anyone on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (turning 65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, or anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well.
Some specific information that might be of interest to those who will attend, may be:
- What does Medicare cover?
- How much can I expect to pay?
- What if I’m still working?
- How and when can or should I enroll in Medicare?
- What are "Special Enrollment Periods" and why do some qualify to have these all year long?
- What options do I have?
This program is free, and open to the public. Those interested in may visit Roselawn Library or 219/345-2010 to register. Online registration may be found at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Bedtime Math at LV
Lake Village children in grades K through 2 will have an exciting after-school event every Wednesday until November 20th! Build stuff, run, jump, make a mess and learn about fundamental math principles in the process!
Bedtime Math’s Crazy 8s Club is designed to get kids fired up about math by helping kids learn to love numbers so they can handle math in real life. This fun mathtastic adventure will be held on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 PM at Lake Village Memorial Township Library.
Parents may visit the Lake Village Library to register their children, or call 219/992-340. Parents may also register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Teen Lego Wars at LV
Legos aren’t just for kids, and to prove that Lake Village Memorial Township Library is offering an evening of Teen Lego Wars! Our attendants will be given a variety of Lego challenges to complete on their own, or with someone else. Each completed Lego Challenge will be on display at the programs!
Lake Village will offer Teen Lego Wars on Thursday, October 10th from 6:30 to 7:30 PM for students in grades 7 through 12, and Legos and snacks will be provided!
Register by visiting the Lake Village Memorial Township library, by calling 219/992-3490, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
DIY Wrap Bracelet for Teens at Roselawn
Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Roselawn Library on Thursday, October 10th at 6 PM to make fall-colored wrap bracelets with cording and beads. This program is free.
Please contact Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Comforting Casserole Recipe Exchange
Nothing beats a warm, delicious one-dish wonder for supper on a chilly night! Join us at 6 PM on Thursday, October 10th at Roselawn Library with your favorite casserole recipe, and check out your neighbor’s family favorite! Participants will bring their favorite casseroles for others to sample, along with copies of their recipes for everyone.
We will spend an enjoyable evening sharing cooking tips and good food while socializing in the Library’s community room. Beverages and serving materials will be provided by the Library.
Visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219/345-2010. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Harry Potter Trivia Night at LV, Morocco
Harry Potter fans of all ages are invited to test their knowledge at Harry Potter Trivia Night at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Friday, October 11th at 6:30 PM, and at Morocco Community Library on Friday, October 18th at 6:30 PM.
Form a team of up to 6 members to participate in this fun event! Teams will need one device with the Kahoot! App downloaded for use during this program. Teams may bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, but all these must fit on the team table.
This program is free, and sure to be lots of fun, so call 219/992-3490 to register, or visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register for the 11th. Morocco patrons may visit the Morocco Community Library or call 219/285-2664 to register, or register for both events online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
Fall Craft Day at LV
On Tuesday, October 15th at 3:30 children in Grades K through 6 are invited to celebrate fall by using their imaginations to create art at Lake Village Memorial Township Library! We will provide the supplies, along with some pre-made examples of the types of crafts children may make, and then the sky’s the limit!
This fall-themed, free style crafting day is free, but registration is necessary, as space is limited. Visit the Lake Village Library to register, call 219/992-3490 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Shrinky Dink Fun at Roselawn
Shrinky Dinks are what we call crafts made with large, flexible sheets of plastic which, when heated in an oven, shrink to small hard plates without changing their color or shape. On Tuesday, October 15th from 4 to 5 PM Miss Hope will guide Roselawn children in grades K through 6 to create fun art pieces with Shrinky Dinks sheets. Visit Roselawn Library to register children or call to 219/345-2010 to register. This program is free, and after-school snacks will be available. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Legos at Morocco
Morocco Community Library will host a Lego Building Workshop for children in grades K through 6 on Thursday, October 15th at 4 PM. Children who attend this workshop may design and build all sorts of Halloween- related items for display at the Library, and snacks will be available, too!
Registration is required so we know how many tables to set up, so please visit the Library, or Morocco at 219/285-2664. Parents may register children online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Fall Craft Day at Roselawn
On Thursday, October 17th at 4 PM children in Grades K through 6 are invited to celebrate fall by creating fall crafts! We will provide craft kits, supplies, and even after school snacks!
This fall-themed crafting day is free, but registration is necessary, as space is limited. Visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, call 219/992-3490 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Teen Art Night at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will host Teen Art Night on Friday, October 18th at 6 PM. We will provide paint and canvases, and students in grades 7 through 12 may create! This program is free, but is limited to 10 participants.
Visit Roselawn Library to register, call 219/345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Lego Club at LV
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host its LEGO Building Workshops for children in grades K through 6 – once on Tuesday, October 22nd, and again on Thursday, October 24th. Children will both LEGO challenge and free-build time. Designs will be displayed at Library at the end of the programs! Snacks will be available, too!
Lego fun will be available at Lake Village from 3:30 to 4:30 PM on Tuesday, October 22nd or Thursday, October 24th. Space is limited to 20 students per day, and children may sign up for only one session.
Registration is required so please visit the Library, or call Lake Village at 219/992-3490. Parents may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Nature Play Day at Roselawn
Children of all ages are welcome to join us at Roselawn Library for a fun, educational program with the Nature Conservancy! Nature Play Day will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at 4 PM at Roselawn Library. (Children 6 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult.)
This program will take us outdoors to look for autumn changes, so please dress to be outdoors for the weather that day. We have offer snacks and crafts, as well. To register for this fun outing visit Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn, call 219/345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Teen Art Night at Morocco
Morocco Community Library will host Teen Art Night on Tuesday, October 22nd at 6 PM. We will provide a large selection of art supplies, and students in grades 7 through 12 may create their own masterpieces! This is a contest, and the winner will receive a gift card! Snacks and drinks will be provided.
Visit Morocco Community Library to register, call 219/285-2664, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Ozobots at Morocco
Ozobots at Morocco Community Library will be robotics fun as children in grades 3 to 6 will learn how to code Ozobots!
Ozobots are cute little robots that fit in the palm of the hand. They can move in patterns created through simple coding with color markers. Morocco Community Library will offer Ozobot fun on Tuesday, October 22nd or Wednesday, October 23rd at 4 PM. Space is limited to 10 students per day, and children may sign up for only one session.
Parents may register children for this engaging STEM Club by visiting Morocco Community Library, by calling 219/285-2664, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Morocco Storytime Moves to Afternoons
Morocco Community Library is hosting Storytime in the afternoon! Beginning on Thursday October 24th and continuing until Thursday, December 12th, Storytime will be available at 4 PM.
Storytime is a series of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! Our theme is “Let’s Get Moving!” Programs will focus on singing, dancing, and making music – all of which makes for engaging sessions!
Morocco Storytime with Miss Katy will held on Thursdays at 4 PM, and because there is limited space, parents need to register children. Please contact Morocco Community Library by phone at 219/285-2664, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.