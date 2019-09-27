Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for October 2019 will be held on Monday, 21st, 2019 at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room of the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
October Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, October 10th and October 24th from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss Delia Owens’ bestseller “Where the Crawdads Sing”. Set in Barkley Cove, North Carolina, this novel is the story of Kya Clark, the Marsh Girl. The Library will have extra copies available for book club participants to check out.
We will have pastries and coffee available, and this program is free and open to adults. Space is still available to register for this free book discussion program - visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Bedtime Math at Roselawn
Roselawn children in grades 3 through 5 will have an exciting after-school event every Monday through October 28th! Build stuff, toss beach balls, make sticky mazes, and make a mess – it’s an all-new math club!
Bedtime Math’s Crazy 8s Club is designed to get kids fired up about math by helping kids learn to love numbers so they can handle math in real life. This fun mathtastic adventure will be held Mondays from 4 to 5 PM.
Parents may visit the Roselawn Library to register their children, or call 219/345-2010. Parents may also register children online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Flu Shot Clinics at LV, Morocco
Flu shots will be available at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Wednesday, October 2nd from 10 AM to 11:30 AM, and at Morocco Community Library on Thursday, October 3rd from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. Nursing staff from Help at Home will be on hand to administer flu vaccines. Injections cost $39.75 in cash only, but are free for Medicare recipients who present their Medicare cards. High dose flu vaccines (for people 65 years of age and older) will be available for $70 in cash only, but are free for Medicare recipients who present their Medicare cards.
No appointments are necessary, and this is open to all adults, and children who are accompanied by parents. Stay healthy this winter with a quick visit to your Library!
Medicare 101
Roselawn Library will offer “Medicare 101” on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:30 AM. This program is presented by Clifford Havens, a Medicare and Seniors Consultant with LifeSmart Senior Services. This program is free and open to everyone.
This is not a sales presentation, but an informational program to help attendants understand their Medicare choices.
Those who would benefit and who might want to attend would be anyone on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (turning 65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, or anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well.
Some specific information that might be of interest to those who will attend, may be:
- What does Medicare cover?
- How much can I expect to pay?
- What if I’m still working?
- How and when can or should I enroll in Medicare?
- What are "Special Enrollment Periods" and why do some qualify to have these all year long?
- What options do I have?
This program is free, and open to the public. Those interested in may visit Roselawn Library or 219/345-2010 to register. Online registration may be found at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Bedtime Math at LV
Lake Village children in grades K through 2 will have an exciting after-school event every Wednesday until November 20th! Build stuff, run, jump, make a mess and learn about fundamental math principles in the process!
Bedtime Math’s Crazy 8s Club is designed to get kids fired up about math by helping kids learn to love numbers so they can handle math in real life. This fun mathtastic adventure will be held on Wednesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 PM at Lake Village Memorial Township Library.
Parents may visit the Lake Village Library to register their children, or call 219/992-340. Parents may also register children online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Pinkalicious Party at Roselawn
Children ages 3 through Kindergarten are welcome to visit the Roselawn Library on Saturday, October 5th from 10 to 11 AM to enjoy loads of Pinkalicious fun! Pinkalicious Pinkerton is a fun little girl whose favorite color is … PINK!
Attendants will enjoy hearing Pinkalicous stories, dancing, decorating pink cupcakes (and eating them!), and play games! Space is limited, so parents are asked to register their children by visiting the Roselawn Library, by calling 219/345-2010, or online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Family Game Night at Roselawn
Join us for a fun evening for games and snacks at the Roselawn Library, as we offer Family Game Night on Friday, October 4th at 6 PM. Enjoy the comfort of our community room while you play your favorite board games with your family. This program is open to all ages, and the Library will provide games and snacks! There’s even a door prize for one lucky family!
Call Roselawn to at 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
STEM Club at LV
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Tuesday, October 8th at 3:30 PM to explore science through various experiments and creations with paper! Technology, math and engineering will be the focus as we make different types of paper airplanes, learn how to create long paper chains with paper, and snacks will be available, as well.
Visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register, or call the Library at 219/992-3490.
Also, parents may register children online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Fox Cup Crazy Craft for teens at Roselawn
Teens in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Roselawn Library on Tuesday, October 8th at 6 PM to make an adorable felt cup cozy! All materials are provided, and this program is free to students in grades 7-12.
Visit Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10, or call 219/345-2010 to register. Also, you may register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Teen Lego Wars return to LV
Legos aren’t just for kids, and to prove that Lake Village Memorial Township Library is offering an evening of Teen Lego Wars! Our attendants will be given a variety of Lego challenges to complete on their own, or with someone else. Each completed Lego Challenge will be on display at the programs!
Lake Village will offer Teen Lego Wars on Thursday, October 10th from 6:30 to 7:30 PM for students in grades 7 through 12, and Legos and snacks will be provided!
Register by visiting the Lake Village Memorial Township library, by calling 219/992-3490, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
DIY Bracelet for teens at Roselawn
Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to Roselawn Library on Thursday, October 10th at 6 PM to make fall-colored wrap bracelets with cording and beads. This program is free.
Please contact Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Comforting Casserole Recipe Exchange
Nothing beats a warm, delicious one-dish wonder for supper on a chilly night! Join us at 6 PM on Thursday, October 10th at Roselawn Library with your favorite casserole recipe, and check out your neighbor’s family favorite! Participants will bring their favorite casseroles for others to sample, along with copies of their recipes for everyone.
We will spend an enjoyable evening sharing cooking tips and good food while socializing in the Library’s community room. Beverages and serving materials will be provided by the Library.
Visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219/345-2010. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Harry Potter Trivia Night at LV
Harry Potter fans of all ages are invited to test their knowledge at Harry Potter Trivia Night at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Friday, October 11th at 6:30 PM.
Form a team of up to 6 members to participate in this fun event! Teams will need one device with the Kahoot! App downloaded for use during this program. Teams may bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, but all these must fit on the team table. This program is free, and sure to be lots of fun, so call 219/992-3490 to register, visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.