Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for September 2019 will be held on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room of the Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Sept. Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, September 12th and Thursday, September 26th, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss James Patterson’s novel “Beach Road”. Patterson’s thriller details Tom Dunleavy’s legal support and investigation of a local murder in East Hampton. Filled with twists, turns and The Library will have extra copies available for book club participants to check out.
We will have pastries and coffee available, and this program is free and open to adults. Register for this free book discussion program by visiting the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Color Zone at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will offer “Color Zone” on Thursday, August 29th from 6 to 8 PM. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity! No experience is necessary.
If you have your own coloring books and materials you are welcome to bring them, but we will have materials available, as well. You may choose your own coloring pages from the variety of images that will be available, and we will provide markers, crayons, or colored pencils. Snacks will be available, and we always have a drawing for a great coloring-related prize!
This program is free and open to those 14 years of age and older. Call 219/345-2010 to register, visit the Roselawn Library, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult .
Libraries on Labor Day
The Newton County Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, September 2nd in observance of Labor Day. The Libraries will reopen on Tuesday, September 3rd at 9:30 AM.
Mother Goose on the Loose
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, will begin at Roselawn Library on Tuesday, September 3rd! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. These programs will meet weekly for 8 weeks, and present fun themes about pets, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well.
Miss Hope will present Mother Goose on the Loose at Roselawn Library beginning Tuesday, September 3rd at 10 AM. We ask parents or caregivers to register children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit the Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10, or call 219/345-2010 to register. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, will begin at Morocco Community Library on Thursday, September 12th! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. These programs will meet weekly for 12 weeks, and present fun themes about simple motions, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well.
Miss Katy will present Mother Goose on the Loose at Roselawn Library beginning Thursday, September 12th at 10 AM. We ask parents or caregivers to register children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit the Morocco Community Library at 205 South West Street, or call 219/285-2664 to register. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Shrinky Dink Fun
Shrinky Dinks are what we call crafts make with large, flexible sheets of plastic which, when heated in an oven, shrink to small hard plates without changing their color or shape. On Tuesday, September 3rd from 3:30 to 4:30 PM Miss Corrisa will guide Lake Village children in grades K through 6 to create fun art pieces with Shrinky Dinks sheets.
Parents need to visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library to register their children or call to 219/992-3490 to register. This program is free, and after-school snacks will be available. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Lego Fun at Morocco
Morocco Community Library will host Lego Building Workshops for children in grades K through 6 on Tuesday, September 3rd at 4 PM. Children who attend this workshop may design and build all sorts of items for display at Morocco Library! Snacks will be available, too!
Registration is required so we know how many tables to set up, so please visit the Library, or call Morocco at 219/285-2664. Also, you may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Roselawn Storytime
Roselawn Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is an 8-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! Themes like fall, pets, and families make for engaging sessions!
Roselawn will offer Storytime with Miss Hope is on Wednesdays at 10 AM, beginning Wednesday, September 4th. There is limited space still available, so please contact Roselawn Library by phone at 219/345-2010, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
STEM Club at Roselawn
Children in grades k through 6 are invited to Roselawn Library on Monday, September 8th and 16th at 4 PM to explore science through various experiments! Technology, math and engineering will be the focus for Roselawn’s STEM Club meetings, and snacks will be available, as well.
Visit the Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10, or call 219/345-2010 to register. Also, parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Roselawn Teen Lego Challenge
Legos aren’t just for kids, and to prove that Roselawn Library is offering an evening of Teen Lego Competition! Our attendants will be given a variety of Lego challenges to complete on their own, or with someone else. Each completed Lego Challenge will be on display at the programs!
Teen Lego Competition will be held on Tuesday, September 10th from 6 to 7 PM for students in grades 7 through 12. We will provide Legos and snacks!
Register by visiting the Roselawn Library, or by calling 219/345-2010, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen
Morocco Storytime
Morocco Community Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is an 12-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! This fall our theme is “Let’s Get Moving!” Programs will focus on singing, dancing, and making music – all of which makes for engaging sessions!
Morocco will offer Storytime with Miss Katy on Thursdays at 11 AM, beginning Thursday, September 12th. There is limited space still available, so please contact Morocco Community Library by phone at 219/285-2664, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Slow Cooker Recipe Exchange
Who has time to make dinner? You do! Start your day with your slow cooker loaded and come home to a great family meal! Join us at 6 PM on Thursday, September 12th at Roselawn Library with your favorite slow cooker recipe, and check out your neighbor’s family favorite! Participants will bring their favorite slow cooker recipe for others to sample, along with copies of their recipes for everyone.
We will spend an enjoyable evening sharing cooking tips and good food while socializing in the Library’s community room. Beverages and serving materials will be provided by the Library.
Visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219/345-2010. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
DIY Picture Frames
Get craft after school as Miss Katy presents DIY Picture Frames at Morocco Community Library! On Thursday, September 12th at 4 PM we invite students in grades K through 6 to make photo frames from a variety of styles, and we will serve snacks, as well!
Call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664, or visit the Library to register. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.