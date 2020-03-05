Board Meeting
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for March 2020 will be held on Monday, March 16th, 2020, at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room at Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village. Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
Tech Training Available
Newton County Public Library is continuing to offer computer and other personal electronic device assistance in the form of FREE on-on-one help sessions each month.
Topics Library staff will assist with are:
• Computer basics (Window 7,8, 10 and iPads)
• Downloading e-books and audiobooks to your device
• How to use an iPad, Kindle, Android device or smart phone
• Setting up e-mail, Facebook, Skype or other account
• Organizing files, photos and music
• Microsoft Office basics
• Using USB flash drives to save personal data
• Researching a topic on the Internet
Things to know when scheduling a One on One:
• Staff members are unable to troubleshoot or repair devices
• The Library is not liable for any damage to customer equipment that may occur during a help session
• Bring any device you need help with along with you, include power cords, or let us know if you wish to use a stationary computer for instruction
• Staff may not be able to provide assistance for all device types, programs or problems
• Appointments are based on staff availability
• Patrons may only book one 30-minute session at a time
Lake Village will host its next help session on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020. Please call 219/992-3490 to register for a time slot. Roselawn Library will offer technology help on Tuesday, March 17th, 2020. Patrons may call 219/345-2010 to register for a time slot. Morocco will offer One on One Technology on Friday, March 20th, 2020. Interested patrons need to call 219/285-2664to register. Patrons may also sign up online by visiting www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult .
March Book Discussion
Roselawn Library is hosting book club on Thursday, March 12th and Thursday, March 26th from 10 to 11 AM. Participants will read and discuss Gary Sinise’s moving memoir “Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service.” The Library will have extra copies available for book club participants to check out.
Pastries and coffee will be available, and this program is free and open to adults. Space is still available to register for this free book discussion program - visit the Roselawn Library, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Color Zone Adlut Coloring at Roselawn
Roselawn Library will offer “Color Zone” on Thursday, March 26th from 6 to 8 PM. Drop in to spend a couple of hours with other adults, having fun and expressing your creativity! No experience is necessary.
If you have your own coloring books and materials you are welcome to bring them, but we will have materials available, as well. You may choose your own coloring pages from the variety of images that will be available, and we will provide markers, crayons, or colored pencils. Snacks will be available, and we always have a drawing for a great coloring-related prize!
This program is free and open to those 14 years of age and older. Call 219/345-2010 to register, visit the Roselawn Library, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Radical 80s Breakout Room at Morocco
Welcome back to 1986! This breakout room will find all the cutting-edge technology of the 80s that you will need to use, along with your knowledge of all that was “rad” to get back to the present day!
Morocco Community Library is offering “Breakout!” on Friday, March 6th – we are offering 40-minute sessions from 4 PM to 7:20 PM. Groups for this exciting blast from the past may consist of up to 8 people, with time slots being scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit Morocco Community Library to register your group for “Breakout!,” call the Library at 219/285-2664, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.
STEM Club at Roselawn
Children in grades 3 through 6 will play math games, do science experiments, explore technology and build on Monday, March 16th and 23rd as Roselawn Library offers STEM Club.
Space is limited, so parents need to register children by visiting Roselawn Library or call 219/345-2010. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
STEM Club at Morocco
Children in grades 3 through 6 will explore magnets, electricity, and force and motion at Morocco Community Library on Tuesday, March 10th at 4 PM.
Parents may visit the Library to register children, or register by calling 219/285-2664. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Pajama Storytime at Roselawn
Children ages 2 through Kindergarten are invited for an evening of stories, songs and bedtime fun in their pajamas! Stuffed animal friends are always welcome, as well!
Roselawn Library will host Pajama Storytime on Tuesday, March 10th at 6:30 PM. Parents may register by visiting the Library at 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn, by calling 219/345-2010, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
St. Patty's Day Delight at Roselawn
St. Patrick’s Day will soon be here, and we are celebrating at Roselawn Library by sharing our favorite “green” recipes – desserts, soups, casseroles – anything green is welcome!
Recipe Exchange attendants will create a delicious and colorful recipe exchange on Thursday, March 12th at 6 PM. Participants will make their favorite to share with others, and bring copies of recipes for everyone to take home.
Register by visiting the Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10, calling the Library at 219/345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
Bowling at Lake Village
Children in grades K through 6 are invited for a fun after-school bowling party at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library! On Tuesday, March 17th at 3:30 the Kocoshis Community Room will be turned into a bowling alley for the afternoon with a little help form pool noodles, rubber balls, and empty pop bottles!
Sign up for this fun event by visiting the Lake Library, by calling 219/992-3490, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Shrinky Dinks at Morocco
Children in grades K through 6 are invited to the Morocco Community Library on Tuesday, March 17th at 4 PM to make Shrinky Dinks! Shrinky Dinks are what we call crafts make with large, flexible sheets of plastic which, when heated in an oven, shrink to small hard plates without changing their color or shape. Children may trace and color pictures that we will have available, or get creating and make their own designs!
Children will be using permanent markers, so we ask that they dress in clothing that won’t be damaged if their pens slip.
Register for this creative event by visiting the Morocco Community Library, calling 219/285-2664, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Radical 80s Breakout Room at Roselawn
Welcome back to 1986! This breakout room will find all the cutting-edge technology of the 80s that you will need to use, along with your knowledge of all that was “rad” to get back to the present day!
Roselawn Library is offering “Breakout!” on Friday, March 20th – we are offering 40-minute sessions from 4 PM to 7:20 PM. Groups for this exciting blast from the past may consist of up to 8 people, with time slots being scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit Roselawn Library to register your group for “Breakout!,” call the Library at 219/345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family,
What Happened to Beaver Lake?
Michael Dobberstein, Professor of English at Purdue University Northwest and avid Kankakee Sands volunteer, will discuss the history and corruption involved in the draining of Beaver Lake on Saturday, March 21st at 3 PM at the Newton County Government Center Community Room, located off US 41 and State Road 114 at 4117 S 240 W, in Morocco.
Professor Dobberstein will examine the controversy surrounding ownership of historic Beaver Lake, and how nature can be vulnerable to destruction. Refreshments will be provided. This event is sponsored by Friends of the Sands, Newton County Historical Society, and Newton County Public Library.
Contact Jeanette Jaskula at jmjaskula@yahoo.com or 219-869-1004 for more information.
Mother Goose on the Loose Coming to Roselawn
Roselawn Library is offering “Mother Goose on the Loose” beginning at 10 AM Tuesday, March 24th through Tuesday, May 12, 2020. These fun reading and singing programs are for little ones ages 2 through 3 years old. Caregivers are asked to attend with their children. Programs last about 30 minutes.
Space is limited, so parents and caregivers are asked to register by visiting the Roselawn Library, by calling 219/345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Teen Art Night at Roselawn
Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to a painting party at Roselawn Library on Tuesday, March 24th at 6 PM. We will provide the paint and canvases, and our participants will provide their imaginations!
Students need to be registered to help us determine the supplies we need. Visit the Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn, call 219/345-2010 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Storytime Starts at Roselawn
Roselawn Library is offering Storytime beginning Wednesday, March 25th through Wednesday, May 13th, 2020. These fun reading, dancing and activity programs are for preschoolers ages 4 through 5 years old. Programs begin at 11 AM and last about 30 minutes.
Space is limited, so parents are asked to register by visiting Roselawn Library, by calling 219/345-2010, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Teen Bad Art Night at Lake Village
Students in grades 7 through 12 are invited use our large variety of art supplies to create bad art at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Thursday, March 26th at 6 PM. Bad art is art that is recognizable, but really – BAD. This is a contest, and the winner will receive a gift card!
Students need to be registered to help us determine the supplies we need. Visit the Lake Village Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, call 219/992-3490 to register, or register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
Pajama Storytime at Lake Village
Children ages 2 through 5 years old are invited for an evening of stories, songs and bedtime fun in their pajamas! Stuffed animal friends are always welcome, as well!
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host Pajama Storytime on Monday, March 30th at 6:30 PM. Parents may register by visiting the Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, by calling 219/992-3490, or online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Roselawn Spring Craft Day
Children of all ages are invited to create a variety of spring crafts on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at 4 PM at Roselawn Library. Preschoolers must be accompanied by a caregiver. Snacks will be available, as well!
Visit Roselawn Library to register for this fun craft program, or call 219/345-2010 to register. Parents may register children online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.