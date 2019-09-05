Mother Goose on the Loose at Roselawn
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, began at Roselawn Library on Tuesday, September 3rd, but there is still time to sign up! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. These programs will meet weekly for 8 weeks, and present fun themes about pets, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well.
Miss Hope will present Mother Goose on the Loose at Roselawn Library beginning Tuesday, September 3rd at 10 AM. We ask parents or caregivers to register children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit the Roselawn Library at 4421 East State Road 10, or call 219/345-2010 to register. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Roselawn Storytime Begins
Roselawn Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is an 8-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! Themes like fall, pets, and families make for engaging sessions!
Roselawn is now offering Storytime with Miss Hope on Wednesdays at 10 AM, but there is still time to sign up. There is limited space still available, so please contact Roselawn Library by phone at 219/345-2010, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
LV Carnival Party
Children ages 3 years old through Kindergarten are invited to the Carnival! On Saturday, September 21st at 11 AM Lake Village Memorial Township Library will offer all the fun of a Carnival - ring tosses, can tosses, a tattoo booth, marble racing and more! Children will have their pictures taken by our amazing attraction - it's so amazing you'll have to see it with your own eyes!
Please visit Lake Village Library to register for this exciting preschool event, or call 219/992-3490 to register. Parents may register children online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Roselawn Wooden Door Hangers
Participants 14 years of age and older are invited to make their choice of 15” round wooden door hangers or at Roselawn Library on Wednesday, September 25th at 6 PM.
The Library will offer 3 different designs, costing either $20 or $25 dollars, depending on the design. This supply fee must be paid in cash when registering for this decorative craft program. Register in person at Roselawn Library, 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn. Call Roselawn at 219/345-2010 with any questions, or email your questions to assistantdr@newton.lib.in.us.
Morocco Mother Goose on the Loose
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, will begin at Morocco Community Library on Thursday, September 12th! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. These programs will meet weekly for 12 weeks, and present fun themes about simple motions, families, and friends! Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well.
Miss Katy will present Mother Goose on the Loose at Roselawn Library beginning Thursday, September 12th at 10 AM. We ask parents or caregivers to register children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit the Morocco Community Library at 205 South West Street, or call 219/285-2664 to register. Register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Morocco Story Time Begins
Morocco Community Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is a 12-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! This fall our theme is “Let’s Get Moving!” Programs will focus on singing, dancing, and making music – all of which makes for engaging sessions!
Morocco will offer Storytime with Miss Katy on Thursdays at 11 AM, beginning Thursday, September 12th. There is limited space still available, so please contact Morocco Community Library by phone at 219/285-2664, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
Slow Cooker Recipe Exchange
Who has time to make dinner? You do! Start your day with your slow cooker loaded and come home to a great family meal! Join us at 6 PM on Thursday, September 12th at Roselawn Library with your favorite slow cooker recipe, and check out your neighbor’s family favorite! Participants will bring their favorite slow cooker recipe for others to sample, along with copies of their recipes for everyone.
We will spend an enjoyable evening sharing cooking tips and good food while socializing in the Library’s community room. Beverages and serving materials will be provided by the Library.
Visit Roselawn Library to register, or call 219/345-2010. Register online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-adult.
DIY Picture Frames at Morocco
Get craft after school as Miss Katy presents DIY Picture Frames at Morocco Community Library! On Thursday, September 12th at 4 PM we invite students in grades K through 6 to make photo frames from a variety of styles, and we will serve snacks, as well!
Call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664, or visit the Library to register. Parents may register children online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
LV Mother Goose on the Loose
Our fun-filled toddler program, Mother Goose on the Loose, will begin at Lake Village Memorial Township Library on Wednesday, September 18th! Mother Goose on the Loose is a series of literature-based programs for children ages 2 and 3. These programs will meet weekly for 8 weeks, and present fun by exploring the theme “Let’s Get Moving!” Children will hear stories, sing, dance, learn finger plays, play together, and meet other children and adults. Moms and babysitters are welcome to sit in, as well.
Miss Corrisa will present Mother Goose on the Loose at Lake Village Memorial Township Library beginning Wednesday, September 18th at 10 AM. We ask parents or caregivers to register children so we know how many little ones to expect. Please visit the Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, or call 219/992-3490 to register. Register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
LV Storytime Begins
Lake Village Memorial Township Library is hosting Storytime! Storytime is an 8-week session of action-packed half-hour programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 4 and 5 years! Programs will focus on the theme “Let’s Get Moving!” with stories, singing, dancing, and making new friends – all of which makes for engaging sessions!
Lake Village will offer Storytime with Miss Corrisa on Wednesdays at 11 AM, beginning Wednesday, September 18th There is limited space still available, so please contact Lake Village Library by phone at 219/992-3490, or visit the Library to register your child for these entertaining programs. You may register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-preschool.
InbeTWEENers Book Club
Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host the InbeTWEENers Book Club for tweens in grades 5 through 7 at 3:30 PM on 3 Mondays in September – September 16th, 23rd, and 30th. Fun ice breakers and other activities will make this book club seem like a great place to hang out more than a formal books club meeting. Like all of our after-school offerings, snacks will be available.
Our first book will be Sharon Draper’s “Out of My Mind.” This book tells the story of Melody Brooks, who’s the smartest girl in her school that no one knows about, because she cannot write or speak. Parents may register their children for this timely this book by visiting Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, by calling 219/992-3490, or online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
Roselawn Book Bingo
Students in grades K through 6 are invited to Newton County Public for after-school Book Bingo! Book Bingo is just like regular bingo, played with randomly drawn numbers that players match against numbers on their cards, but Book Bingo has great books for prizes! Like all of our after-school programs, we will have snacks available!
Space is limited, so students need to register for this fun afternoon. There is no fee for this event, and refreshments will be provided. Roselawn Library is offering Book Bingo on Tuesday, September 17th from 4 to 5 PM. Anyone interested in this fun game offering may visit or call Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Cupcake Wars
All students in grades 7 through 12 are invited to get creative by decorating prepared cupcakes – all cupcakes will be judged, prizes awarded, and attendants may take their creations home! All supplies will be provided for this evening of creative fun!
Morocco Community Library will offer Teen Cupcake Wars on Tuesday, September 17th from 6:30 to 7:30 PM, and Lake Village Memorial Township Library will host Teen Cupcake Wars on Tuesday, September 24th from 6:30 to 7:30 PM.
Teens must be registered to participate as space is limited. Call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664. Call Lake Village at 219/992-3490 to register. You may visit the Libraries to register in person, or register online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-teen.
LV Stem Club
September STEM Club at Lake Village Memorial Township Library will be robotics fun as children in grades 3 to 6 will learn how to code Ozobots!
Ozobots are cute little robots that fit in the palm of the hand. They can move in patterns created through simple coding with color markers. Lake Village Memorial Township Library will offer Ozobot fun on Tuesday, September 17th or Wednesday, September 18th at 3:30 PM. Space is limited to 10 students per day, and children may sign up for only one session.
Parents may register children for this engaging STEM Club by visiting Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 9444 N 315 W, by calling 219/992-3490, or online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
Morocco Stem Club
Morocco Community Library will host STEM Club on Thursday, September 19th form 4 to 5 PM, and everyone will know it, because we’re going to get LOUD! Children in grades 3 through 6 will explore the science behind sound as they make homemade drums and sound spinners.
Spaces are limited, so parents are asked to register their children by visiting the Library at 205 South West Street, by calling the Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664, or online at: www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms.
LV Family Game Night
Get ready for fun as Morocco Community Library offers Family Game Night! It’s an evening of games and snacks for the whole family, and the chance to win a great door prize! Family Game Night is Friday, September 20th at 6 PM at the Morocco Community Library, located at 205 South West Street in Morocco.
Families may bring their own snacks and board games to share, but the Library will provide a variety of games to play, and snacks, too! Families may sign up in person at Morocco, call 219/285-2664 to register, or sign up online at www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family.