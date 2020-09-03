LAKE VILLAGE —The Lake Village Presbyterian Church Deacons are sponsoring their annual “Free Fall & Winter Clothing Exchange” at the pole barn shed of Jackie and Mallie Dunfee, September 15th – 17th.
The Dunfee shed is located at 3057 W. 957 N. Lake Village. Parking is limited, so it is encouraged that you to park at the Lake Village Grange and use the golf cart shuttle service. They will be following Indiana’s COVID-19 regulations. Social distancing will be observed and masks are optional. Clothing will be inside the shed and weather permitting outside as well.
Donations of good clean, new or gently worn winter clothing (children – adult), coats, shoes, winter boots, linens, towels, blankets, and baby items are welcome. Now is the time to clean out your closets and share with your community. The Free Fall & Winter Clothing Exchange will be held at the Dunfee shed during the following dates and times:
Tuesday, September 15th 6pm — 8pm (Drop Off, Set-up… No shopping); Wednesday, September 16th 10am – 7pm (Drop Off and Shop)
Thursday, September 17th from 10am-7pm (Shop Only.) No Drop offs of clothing will be accepted on Thursday.
Please drop off your donations at the south west door. Please watch for signs. Volunteers will be there to help assist you.
During the clothing exchange shopping hours, you can select from all of the donated clothing and or miscellaneous items available. The concept is to bring in (if you can) unwanted good clean clothing and take home some much needed warm winter clothing. Everything is free.
It is not necessary to donate in order to participate, but they do ask that you only select items for you or your family’s personal use. They especially need good clean winter coats, children’s clothing. Sorry no furniture, knick knacks, large or small appliances will be accepted as space is limited.
Everyone is welcome to come shop! For additional information, or to arrange drop offs, please contact the Lake Village Presbyterian church office at 219-992-3466.