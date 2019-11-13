RENSSEALER - Franciscan Health Rensselaer Gift Shop will host a holiday sale and open house. The sale will feature holiday decorations, jewelry, specialty gift items, stocking stuffers and gourmet food items. The community is invited to come to the open house.
The holiday sale and open house will start on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and run through Friday,
Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Franciscan Health Rensselaer Gift Shop is located at 1104 E. Grace Street, Rensselaer. To reach the Gift Shop, please use the East Entrance. For more information, please visit FranciscanHealth.org.