KENTLAND - Join professional storyteller Celestine Bloomfield on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6 pm (cst) for Kentland Library's annual "Fall Family Fun Night".
Bloomfield has been telling stories since King Kong was a baby monkey. Her stories are tailored for multiple genres such as multicultural folklore, spooky stories, fairy tales, ghost stories, and so much more.
This program is for all ages. Costumes are welcome. For more information call 219-474-5044, visit kentland.lib.in.us, or check out the Kentland Public Library's Facebook Page.