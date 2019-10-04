Saturday, October 12
Seed Harvesting and Seed Cleaning Workday at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands, Newton County, IN. 9 am to noon, central time. Enjoy the orange and gold colors of the prairie during this workday of collecting seeds at the Kankakee Sands Nursery. There will be seed harvesting activities outdoors in the nursery, and seed cleaning activities in the shade of the pole barn. Fun for all, that’s our promise...and cookies too! No experience necessary. We will begin the morning at the Kankakee Sands Native Plant nursery located at 1492 W 250 N, Morocco, IN, 47963. RSVP’s appreciated. Contact Alyssa Nyberg by email at anyberg@tnc.org or call (219) 866-1706 for more information and to R.S.V.P.
Saturday, October 12, Friends of the Sands host Brunch with the Bison at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands, Newton County, IN. 12:00 to 1:30 pm, central time. Join Bison Rangers for an afternoon on Bogus Island at the Kankakee Sands Bison Viewing Area, chatting about bison, prairies and the history of Bogus Island. Bring your favorite foods and snacks to share with other bison enthusiasts while you view the bison grazing on the prairie. There will be a spotting scope on-hand for up-close viewing of the bison. Meet at the Bison Viewing Area at Kankakee Sands. Contact Dale at dalero6237@sbcglobal.net for more information.