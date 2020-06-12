KENTLAND — Kentland residents are cordially invited to attend a celebratory picnic in the downtown square. The event is taking place on 3rd St. between E Dunlap and E Graham St from 1pm to 4pm on June 20th. In adherence to CDC Guidelines, sanitation stations will be placed at both ends of the street for attendees to utilize at their leisure.
Family and friends can expect good food that’s hot off the grill, photo opportunities with Timbo t\he elephant and Cool Breeze the rocking horse, a DJ and a face-painting station for the little ones. There will also be a brief ceremony honoring Kentland’s graduating high school seniors.
Come out to enjoy a day full of fun festivities!