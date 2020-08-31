Sept. 9
Fall is coming soon, and so is the Brook Senior Lunch program, beginning Sept. 9 at Noon, at Brook’s First Christian Church. The menu will include fried chicken with taters. So bring a little something that will taste good along with that. Remember to wear your mask except when eating, and the group will social distance by sitting four to a table. Get out of the house, meet up with old friends and neighbors, safely, and enjoy not cooking.
Sept. 14
There will be a Newton County Health Board meeting on Monday, September 14, 2020. This meeting will be held at the Government Center in Morocco at 6 p.m. This meeting is open to the public.