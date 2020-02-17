Community calendar

ONGOING
The Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Morocco Lions Club, located at 705 North Polk St. in Morocco. The public and all Amateur Radio Operators are invited. Listen to the ARANCI group on 145.330 and/or 442.925 on your scanners.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet every Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kentland.
Now through end of April
LITTLE WIGGLERS: Children ages 0-2 and their caregivers can stop by the Brook Library every Monday at 4:00 to read, wiggle and groove in this motor and sensory skills based program. Call 219-275-2471 for more information or to register for this free program.
STORY HOUR: Children ages 3-5 (not enrolled in Kindergarten) can join us every Tuesday at 3:30 pm for the Brook Library’s Story Hour! An hour filled with books, games, crafts, snacks and more. To register for this free program, call 219-275-2471
WACKY WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays are Wacky at the Brook Public Library! Children in grades K-5 can join us every Wednesday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 pm for Wacky Wednesday, a free program featuring games, crafts, snacks, learning, fun and more.
Every 3rd Friday through the end of April
TEEN X-TREME: Every 3rd Friday of the month is Teen X-Treme at the Brook Library! Teens in grades 6 -12 will get to help decide the programming! Games, crafts, food, and friends.
Feb. 19
Kentland Coffee Club (55+), coffee and donuts and the Kentland Depot from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Kentland Park Board.
Feb. 19
The City Farmer Program kicked off their 2020 programs on January 15 with guest speaker Bryan Overstreet, Purdue Extension, covering “Farm Stress Management”. The 2020 City Farmers meet at the Downtown Lounge, Kentland, IN at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $50for the three series program and include dinner. Those interested in attending, please contact the Purdue Extension Office at (219) 474-6081. February 19 the City Farmer Program will feature Dr. Darcy Telenko, Purdue University, “Tar Spot and Fungicide Use”.
Feb. 21
The Brook Library is showing their next movie at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21st! Free popcorn will be provided. The movie is rated PG and open to everyone. For more information on what we’re showing, visit www.brook.lib.in.us or our Facebook page or call us at 219-275-2471.
Feb. 25
Join the Brook Library on February 25th at 5:30 pm as they try their hands at creating their own watercolor wall art! This is a free class, opened to ages 15 and up. Space is limited. Registration is required. Call to register at 219-275-2471.
Feb. 26
Feb. 29
Build A Buddy at the Brook Library – Children ages 0-5th grade can stuff their own 14” reading buddy on February 29th. Participants can choose between two time slots: 10 AM or 12 PM. Registration is required: 219-275-2471.
March 4
March 11
Digital Showcase – Join the Brook Library for a demonstration of the newest digital resources offered to the community. Featuring platforms such as Ancestry.com, Consumer Reports, Rosetta Stone, ABC Mouse and more, participants can choose between 2 sessions: 2 PM or 5:30 pm. Registration required: 219-275-2471
March 11
March 15
Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Pancake Breakfast is set for Sunday, March 5 at the Lake Village Community Center, 9728 N 300 W. The breakfast will feature eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and of course pancakes. Donations for this event will help the department keep training and equipment up to date.
March 18
March 18
March 18 the City Farmer Program will feature The Nature Conservancy "Update on the Buffalo Farm".
June 13
You can’t make OLD friends, but you can SEE your old friends and make NEW friends at the 2020 A. J. Kent High School Alumni and Friends Banquet. ALL are invited, old friends, new friends, South Newton Grads, and community members, to share in this evening of good food and reminiscing. Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 13, 2020 and plan to attend this annual event. Watch this newspaper and your mail for further information or call Marlene Sondgerath at 219-474-5089.