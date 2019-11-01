KENTLAND - Kentland Rotary is hosting a Pancake Breakfast on November 9 from 7am – 9:30am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2775 W 1500S, Kentland. There is no charge for the meal, but a goodwill offering will be collected. Newton County 4-H is grateful to be the recipient of these donations, as Rotary will direct all proceeds toward expenses for the 4-H Building at the Newton County Fairgrounds. Funds are currently being raised for finishing the building’s interior with H/VAC, ceiling and wall covering in the large event area.
In addition to Rotary’s contribution, John and Kathy Cassidy have recently committed to match all donations received from the breakfast, dollar for dollar, up to $5,000. They have also extended the match one week, from November 9 through November 15.
If you have been considering supporting the continuing work needed in the 4-H Building, now is the time. Your gift will double when you give now!
To donate directly to this project, Rotary will accept checks made payable to the Jasper Newton Foundation with “Newton County 4-H Building Fund’ on the memo line. Checks may also be mailed to Jasper Newton Foundation, PO Box 295, Rensselaer IN 47978.