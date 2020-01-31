BROOK - Brook Library's popular Build-A-Buddy program is back! This year the program is celebrating leap day, February 29th, with a stuffed animal that is a champion leaper—Swampy the Frog!
Each participant will get to stuff their own 14" frog stuffed animal to take home as their new reading buddy. There will also be a wishing ceremony and a birth certificate to fill out. Children will then be able to pick out a book to take home to read to their brand new reading buddy and encourage building literary skills.
This is a free program open to any child newborn - 5th grade. The class will be offered in 2 groups:
- Group 1: 10:00 AM
- Group 2: 12:00 PM
Spaces are limited, and this program fills fast! Call the Brook Library to register your child today: 219-275-2471.