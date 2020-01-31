BROOK - The Brook Public Library will offer Senior Tech Help Sessions this February. Seniors can register for a one-hour, one-on-one tech help session with a librarian!
Bring your laptop, phone, tablet, or eReader and charging cord along, and the library will help you learn your way around your device and answer your questions!
Do you have questions about a website or program? You can use the library computers to help you navigate the web, set up an email, establish a social media account, and more! Limited one hour time slots are available on February 5th and 12th. Call to register: 219-275-2471.