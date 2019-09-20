BROOK - It’s time for a Ladies Night Out, bingo style! The Brook Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Bingo for Bags at the Hazelden Country Club on Wednesday, October 2. Each participant will get to play 10 rounds of bingo in an attempt to win a new, authentic designer handbag. There will also be optional lady luck bags and 50/50 raffle tickets available for purchase. Appetizers will be provided as well as a cash bar.
The Brook Area Chamber of Commerce exists to promote and nurture the development of prosperous and stable business climate within our community. Furthermore, the BACC awards two (2) scholarships each year to graduating seniors from South Newton High School. The scholarships are given for a full four years.
Funds raised at the event on October 2nd will be used to continue the scholarship program, sponsorships of student organizations such as Future Business Leaders of America, and to further promote community businesses.
Tickets are $25 each and are available in advance at the Brook Public Library (219) 275-2471. A limited number of seats will be available at the door. All participants must be 21 or over and have a ticket to enter. Doors open at 5:30 and bingo-ing will commence at 6:00.