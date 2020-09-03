LAKE VILLAGE — The Lake Village Presbyterian Church (LVPC) invites you to join us for the Annual Family Ministries Golf Outing at Lugene Links in Lake Village on Saturday, September 19.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a Shot Gun start at 1 p.m. It will be a best ball format for 18 holes of golf. First prize is $200 and second prize is $100. There will also be prizes for longest drive for men and women, closest to the pin, and longest putt.
Your golfing package includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and a meal following your golfing. You may choose from a smoked pork chop or chicken quarter, sides, desserts and drink. The cost is $180 for a team of 4 or $45 for individuals to golf. Adults and teens are welcome. Registration is open to the first 40 golfers only. Hole, skill and pop/water cart sponsorships are also available. There will also be a silent auction.
All proceeds of this golf outing go to help family ministries at LVPC. To register or sponsor, please call the golf course at 219-992-3337 or Linda at 219-992-3611.