2nd Annual Harvest Celebration and Grape Stomp
Celebrate the grape harvest season at LambStone Cellars with a grape stomp while you sip and enjoy live music. The celebration takes place on September 28 from noon to 8:00 p.m. Visit lambstonecellarswinery.com for more information.
Canoemobile Experience
Cruise Cedar Lake on the Canoemobile, a floating classroom, on September 28. Participation is free but registration is preferred to avoid the wait. Participants should dress for the weather - rain jacket and durable shoes. Call 219-390-9423 for details.
Wanatah Scarecrow Festival
Don't miss the Wanatah Scarecrow Festival on September 27-29. Enjoy vendors and special activities throughout the day. Event takes place at 207 N. Main Street in Wanatah.
Griffith Fall Harvest Craft Festival
Find one-of-a-kind handmade items at this year's Fall Harvest Craft Festival on September 28-29. The Festival takes place at Central Park in Griffith. Search Griffith Fall Harvest Craft Festival on Facebook for more information.
Rensselaer OktoberFest
Enjoy a festival night of German and American cuisine, local wines and seasonal beers at Rensselaer's OkatoberFest on September 28. A $5 donation is requested; event takes place from 5:00-11:00 p.m. in the downtown. Follow Facebook.com/VisitRensselaer for details.
Haunted Tours
Book your bus trip of the Indiana Dunes, downtown Valparaiso, south Lake County and more before they sell out. Take a Dark Shores Ghost tour on October 18 & 26 or Terror Tours September 28, October 12, 19 and 25. Tickets for bus tours are $39 and available at chaostrips.com.