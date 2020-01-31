Savor the South Shore
Mark your calendars for February 17, when Restaurant Weeks begins along the South Shore. The promotion will run through March 1 in region restaurants offering special menu items at discount prices. Visit savorthesouthshore.com for more information.
History Road Show
The Cedar Lake Historical Association will host their History Road Show at Cedar Lake Golf Links & Binyon's Resort on February 6 at 6:00 p.m. This pop-up museum will explore the history of the Golf Links and Resort. Admission is free; RSVP required. Visit eventbrite.com for details and to register.
Nocturnal Mammals
Learn about nocturnal mammals in Indiana and meet several nocturnal mammal ambassadors including the Virginia Opossum and Striped Skunk. Event is February 8 at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. Admission is $10 donation to Humane Indiana. Purchase tickets at humaneindiana.org.
Winter Market
Visit vendors at the Winter Market on February 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Valparaiso Armory located at 1502 Linwood Avenue. You'll find many of the summer market vendors offering artisan and fresh items. visit valparaisoevents.com for details. The winter market is indoors.
Winter Full Moon Hike
Join Naturalists and volunteers for a special lunar hike on February 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The hike begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Indiana Dunes State Park. Learn about the moon and enjoy "stellar" treats. Call 219-926-1390 for details. Event is free after paying gate admission to the park.
Winter Workday at Kankakee Sands
Help remove select tree saplings from the prairie at Kankakee Sands in Morocco on February 8 at 10:00 a.m. to noon. Gloves and protective equipment will be provided; dress for the weather. RSVP is required by contacting Garet Litwiler at 419-908-3601 or by email at garet.litwiler@tnc.org.