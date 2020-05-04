KENTLAND —The A.J. Kent High School Alumni and Friends June 13th banquet has been postponed until Saturday, September 26, 2020.
All are invited to share in this evening including community members and South Newton Alumni. Mark you calendar for Saturday, September 26, 2020 and plan to attend this special event.
Most details remain the same as outlined in earlier Community Calendar notices including the caterer and the 2020 honoree. Watch this newspaper and your mail for further information or call Marlene Sondgerath at 219-474-5089.