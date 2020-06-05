July 3-5
Honoring the 2020 South Newton Graduation Class
Friday, July 3
Crabby Mikes Dinner at the park 5 p.m.
Ron and Jo's Street Dance 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Grand Prix Practice and Heat Races 10 a.m.
Food Vendors Open 11 a.m.
WWPA Weed Wacker Pull at pulling track 11 a.m.
Water Ball Competition Registration in front of the library 11 a.m.
Water Ball Competition starts 12:30 p.m.
Crabby Mike's Dinner at the park 5 p.m.
Jason Wells Band at the start/finish line 7 p.m.
Fireworks at the pond 9 p.m.
Mr. Funnyman at the start/finish line 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
Church Service in the Park 9 a.m.
Grand Prix Practice 10 a.m.
Pre-Race Ceremonies/parade, National Anthem and Sky Divers 11:30 a.m.
18th annual Goodland Grand Prix 12 p.m.
IGTPA Garden Tractor Pull 1 p.m. east of the pond