MOROCCO — Several years ago, co-working spaces became popular in cities across the country for its accessibility and convenience. However, starting a co-working center in a small town has always been looked at with doubt and hesitation. That changed in Newton County July 29 with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and open house of the Newton County Business Center and Co-Working Space.
What is co-working?
The definition of co-working is when people assemble in a neutral space to work independently on different projects, or in groups on the same projects. It’s different than a typical office workspace because the people in a co-working environment generally aren’t working for the same company.
The idea of starting a co-working center in Morocco came from the Newton County Economic Development Commission and its director Tim Myers.
“We discussed what could we put here that could generate some traffic and build some excitement,” said Myers. ‘We thought if we could get half a dozen people coming here every day that would help out the other businesses in town.”
What was built, in what was the Morocco Town Hall, is a modern center with fast internet along with six private offices and a shared common lobby.
The entire project was a collaborative effort by Newton County, NCEDC, and the Town of Morocco Economic Development.
“I feel pretty lucky with how everything turned out, especially when COVID-19 hit,” added Myers. “Now we have people who feel it may be safer to come and go in their own secure office space.”
The center already has five of the six offices rented and three other memberships with 24/7 access to the lobby working space.
“I think this is an idea that will take off in this county,” said Myers. “It is unique for small towns but it is affordable. There are a lot of people in Newton County who work from home but don’t have high-speed internet,” said Myers. “This will be a nice modern space that we can lease to those county residents as well as attract businesses from other places.”
Office rentals start at $175 and are all-inclusive with utilities including 100 Mbps down and 25 Mbps up broadband speeds, along with access to a large conference room, break room, and restrooms.
The monthly memberships with 24/7 access are available at $50 a month and that also includes access to secure Wifi, the break room, and restrooms.
For Roger Luchene of Hammer Financial, renting office space in the center made perfect sense for him.
“We are excited about being down here in Newton County,” said Luchene. “Tim gave me my first job when I was 15. I have around 1,200 Medicare clients with a couple hundred here in Newton County. This office space will help me meet their needs and possibly expand my reach.”
Hammer Financial Group, based out of Schererville, is an independent retirement planning and wealth management firm. They represent many different companies in areas of financial planning, investments, long-term care insurance, life insurance, 401(k) rollovers, retirement planning, wealth conservation, and more.
Even the person who designed the interior of the Newton County Business Center and Co-Working Space saw the positives of renting an office for her work.
“When we moved to Newton County, we realized we didn’t have the internet speed I needed for work,” said Krystal. “For the past two years, I have been renting an office in Highland and traveling there every day for work. This center is great. It’s just 20 minutes from my house, it’s quiet and I can focus. Plus the internet is super fast.”
The Indiana Small Business Development Center was impressed with what it saw in Morocco.
“I am excited and thrilled to see what they were able to do here,” said Lorri Feldt, Regional Director of ISBDC. “I love how five of the six offices are taken already. We help a lot of small businesses and people look for affordable spaces, and it’s right here in Morocco.”
Newton County Economic Development Commission presented a check to the Town of Morocco on Jan. 7, 2020 in the amount of $185,000. Of that total, $85,000 is for the purchase of the Morocco Town Hall building, as well as the “shell building” at 206 E. State Street and three additional lots in the same area of E. State Street.
The remaining $100,000 from the $185,000 check was a loan from NCEDC to the Town of Morocco to purchase six acres on the west side of town and turn them into seven residential lots that already have water and sewer access.
“Now that we have this done, we can show the other communities what is possible,” added Myers. “I would definitely like to take this idea to the other communities if they think there is a need.”