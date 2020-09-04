MOROCCO — The Public is invited to a meet and greet reception hosted by Hammer Financial at 112 E. State St. in Morocco.
Hammer Financial Group, Inc. was founded by Greg Hammer in 2004 opening their office in Schererville. Hammer graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor's Degree in Applied Mathematics with a focus in Economics. He runs a holistic financial service company that provides wealth management, income planning, legacy planning, Medicare planning and tax preparation.
Hammer is an Ed Slot Master Elite Advisor and a registered investment advisor representative. The company offers a well-rounded staff that is there to help when considering and preparing for retirement.
Services offered by Hammer Financial Group:
- Medicare Supplement
- Asset Based Long-Term Care Programs
- Asset Management
- Dental, Vision and Hearing
- Family Estate Organizer
- Income Planning
- Life Insurance
- Short Term Health Care
- GCU - Rates up to 3%
- NGL - Funeral Expense Trust
- Social Security Maximization
- Tax Preparation and Planning
- Year-Round Accounting Service
- Will/Trust - Allissa Kohlhoff - 219-465-5669
For more information got to www.hammerfinancialgroup.com or call 219-864-8266 or 219-506-1003