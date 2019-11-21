KENTLAND — The Kentland Area Chamber of Commerce dropped off its first load of Welcome Kits to the Kentland Town Hall Nov. 21.
These new kits feature informational and promotional items from chamber members that will go out to new residents and businesses of the town.
“This is a service the chamber used to do years ago but had gone away from,” said Kentland Area Chamber of Commerce President Gregory Myers. “We thought it would be a perfect way of not only helping promote the businesses here in town but also help new residents get much-needed information.”
The kits are organized by the chamber, and members plan to keep Town Hall stocked with the kits from here on out.
“Everything from reusable and environment-friendly grocery bags, Fact Books, Town Maps, coupons to koozies and cutting boards are featured in the kits,” added Myers.
To get more information regarding joining the chamber and getting items put into the Welcome Kits, contact Mackenzie Sondgeroth at Fowler State Bank or Myers at the Newton County Enterprise.