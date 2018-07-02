Latest News

Newton County Fair Pageant

Newton County Fair Pageant

For over fifty years now, young ladies have vied for the title of Miss Newton County Fair Queen, and on Monday, July 16th at 8:00 pm at the Newton County Fair Grandstand that tradition will continue. Past queens and contestants are invited back to join in this annual event.

The Broncs and Bulls are coming back to the Newton County Fair

The Broncs and Bulls are coming back to the Newton County Fair

The Newton County Fair Board has scheduled an entertaining night on Tuesday, July 17th. Latting Rodeo Productions will be heading to Kentland to put on an IPRA Rodeo. Latting Rodeo Productions’ mission is to provide high quality family-oriented rodeos and Western-themed entertainment.

Harness racing at the Pun'kin Vine

Harness Racing is a tradition at the Pun’kin Vine Fair, and this year it is one of the free grandstand events! There will be no admission charge to watch this year’s pacers and trotters. Saturday, July 14th, will be a big day of equine competition. Brad Fox, Harness Racing Superintendent, be…

Follow us on Facebook


Local & Social Scene




Crime and Courts

Special Sections Spotlight

Sports

Spartans have good showing during summer basketball

Spartans have good showing during summer basketball

On Saturday, June 23rd, the varsity Spartan basketball team traveled to Wabash College to participate in the Hoosier Challenge Shootout. The team finished the day 2-1 in regular shoot out play. Spartans suffered a close loss in game one against Winchester, but they were able to pull out a cl…

State

Public fear unfounded for low-income housing

Public fear unfounded for low-income housing

Taken together, developments such as the Trail Side Town Homes, Apperson Way Apartments, and the as-of-yet unnamed homeless housing project slated for construction on 711 N. Purdum St. bear many similarities.

Local Business

Business and Economy

Health Care

Nation

Top New Mexico prosecutor sees drawbacks to zero-tolerance

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says he is concerned that the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy on illegal border crossings might impede and distract from efforts to prosecute organized crime along the border with Mexico.

World

Salah calls for change after Egypt's poor World Cup

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (AP) — Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has given his first public indication of his disagreement with his country's soccer federation over the team's use of Chechnya as a base during their ill-fated World Cup campaign.

Remote Canadian forest honored as World Heritage site

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The U.N.'s cultural agency is giving international recognition to a remote stretch of boreal forest in eastern Canada, praising its pristine environment and connection with Indigenous culture.

Lifestyle

When Pet Fish Go Wild

When Pet Fish Go Wild

Keeping an aquarium with tropical fish and plants can be fun and educational. But, releasing these fish or plants outdoors can be harmful to native species and is prohibited in Indiana and Illinois.

Funky Nests in Funky Places

Funky Nests in Funky Places

Almost everyone has occasionally seen a bird nesting in an unusual place. Just around my house I’ve had a swallow nest on light fixtures, a starling nest in a rain gutter, a dove nest on an old boat trailer behind the pole barn — but these aren’t the strangest places I’ve seen them or heard …

Good News Bears

Good News Bears

There’s good news for bears in Wyoming. Not just any bears, not the kind of bears that visit garbage dumps or occasionally raid back yard barbecues in just about any place they are found. Those are black bears. The good news is for Wyoming’s grizzly bears.

Opinion