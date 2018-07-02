For over fifty years now, young ladies have vied for the title of Miss Newton County Fair Queen, and on Monday, July 16th at 8:00 pm at the Newton County Fair Grandstand that tradition will continue. Past queens and contestants are invited back to join in this annual event.
The Newton County Fair Board has scheduled an entertaining night on Tuesday, July 17th. Latting Rodeo Productions will be heading to Kentland to put on an IPRA Rodeo. Latting Rodeo Productions’ mission is to provide high quality family-oriented rodeos and Western-themed entertainment.
A variety of new Indiana laws will take effect July 1 after passage during the 2018 legislative session.
Harness Racing is a tradition at the Pun’kin Vine Fair, and this year it is one of the free grandstand events! There will be no admission charge to watch this year’s pacers and trotters. Saturday, July 14th, will be a big day of equine competition. Brad Fox, Harness Racing Superintendent, be…
On Saturday, June 23rd, the varsity Spartan basketball team traveled to Wabash College to participate in the Hoosier Challenge Shootout. The team finished the day 2-1 in regular shoot out play. Spartans suffered a close loss in game one against Winchester, but they were able to pull out a cl…
GOODLAND—Scoring 10 of their 14 runs off of wild pitches and passed balls, the North Newton 15U Babe Ruth team wrapped up its season with a 14-4 win over North White Thursday evening to win th…
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say they are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 91-year-old woman at an Indianapolis-area senior living facility.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will be seeking a fourth term as leader of Indiana's second-largest city.
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says construction of a second Great Lakes navigation lock for large freighters will be included in its 2020 budget request to the Trump admi…
Taken together, developments such as the Trail Side Town Homes, Apperson Way Apartments, and the as-of-yet unnamed homeless housing project slated for construction on 711 N. Purdum St. bear many similarities.
PERU, Ind. (AP) — Police say orange-colored ecstasy pills bearing an image resembling President Donald Trump's face are making the rounds in northern Indiana.
The Kentland Town Council denied a pair of tax abatements requests at their June 12 meeting.
Kentland Bank President & CEO, Mel K. Ward, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kirby Drey to Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer. Kirby joined the bank in 2007 as Vice President of Finance and in 2013 he was promoted to Chief Financial Officer where he took on the respo…
Business Name: Village Motors
It was a full house Thursday evening as more than 70 people attended the Meet the De Jong’s informational meeting at the Lake Village firehouse.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska is proposing changes to the way it taxes parts of the marijuana plant, a move intended to address enforcement and industry concerns.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and "Incredibles 2" fended off newcomers to top the box office again this weekend.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on an effort to stop a utility rate cut enacted by South Carolina regulators (all times local):
HOUSTON, Miss. (AP) — A furniture company is building a $2.7 million warehouse in northeast Mississippi and plans 60 new jobs over four years.
Learn what kind of weight training is least risky and most beneficial for you
Exercise, eating right and overall healthy living are key allies in keeping cancer at bay
Settling the squabbles and improving your health
This vaccine prevents cancer, so why isn't everyone on board?
June is National Hernia Awareness Month — what precautions can you take to protect yourself?
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have released the names of the officers involved the fatal shooting of a man at a mental health clinic.
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says he is concerned that the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy on illegal border crossings might impede and distract from efforts to prosecute organized crime along the border with Mexico.
Mark Hough had barely taken a sip of his Friday afternoon margarita when he heard twigs snapping and leaves rustling in his lush Altadena, California, backyard.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Latest on Idaho considering housing inmates at National Guard barracks (all times local):
German interior minister says a compromise has been reached in a migration dispute that threatened Merkel's government
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (AP) — Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has given his first public indication of his disagreement with his country's soccer federation over the team's use of Chechnya as a base during their ill-fated World Cup campaign.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be a different sort of president for Mexico, breaking the mold of past administrations.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The U.N.'s cultural agency is giving international recognition to a remote stretch of boreal forest in eastern Canada, praising its pristine environment and connection with Indigenous culture.
Keeping an aquarium with tropical fish and plants can be fun and educational. But, releasing these fish or plants outdoors can be harmful to native species and is prohibited in Indiana and Illinois.
Almost everyone has occasionally seen a bird nesting in an unusual place. Just around my house I’ve had a swallow nest on light fixtures, a starling nest in a rain gutter, a dove nest on an old boat trailer behind the pole barn — but these aren’t the strangest places I’ve seen them or heard …
There’s good news for bears in Wyoming. Not just any bears, not the kind of bears that visit garbage dumps or occasionally raid back yard barbecues in just about any place they are found. Those are black bears. The good news is for Wyoming’s grizzly bears.