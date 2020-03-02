February 24
David Zachary Williams, 28 of Fowler, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession auto theft (Level 6 felony).
Sabino Nicholas Hernando, 60 was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for warrant operating a motor vehicle after forefeiture of license for life (Level 5 felony).
February 25
Kyra Lee Allis, 31, of Morocco, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. for possession of methamphetamine-at least 5 but not less than 10 grams (Level 5 felony), and possession of paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor).