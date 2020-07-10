KENTLAND — The temperature was in the 90s with the heat index even higher, but for everyone at South Newton's football field for the Commencement of the Class of 2020 - there was no other place they would rather be.
Many of the graduating seniors and their families fought to have a more traditional commencement and be able to celebrate together — while the school was still able to implement elements that encouraged social distancing.
Retiring principal Charles Huckstep, or "the legend" as one sign in the crowd referred to him as, told the seniors "the world needs them to be the light in the darkness" and after everything, this group of 50-plus seniors has gone through, they are capable of just that.
South Newton Salutatorian Terron Welsh encouraged his classmates, many of whom have been together since kindergarten.
"Together we learned the power of determination," said Welsh. "Each and every one of you has strived for and achieved success. Become the person you were meant to be."
Timoteo Hernandez-Reyes also gave words of encouragement to his class and even did part of his speech in both English and Spanish.
"I don't know what the future holds but I believe in each and every one of you," Hernandez-Reyes said to his classmates. "Never forget your worth."
Hernandez-Reyes said in closing that his class has strong connections to their roots, which will help them endure the real world.
"Never forget where we came from," said Hernandez-Reyes.
South Newton Superintendent Casey Hall told the students and the crowd gathering on the bleachers that he is glad the school did decide to postpone the graduation and have a more traditional one instead of a drive-through.
"These students deserve to be celebrated," said Hall.