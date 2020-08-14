Aug. 14, 2020
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a report of narcotics found in the 400 block of N. Veteran’s Parkway at 7:27 a.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an activated alarm in the 400 block of N. Brianna Dr. at 7:24 a.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 1600 block of U.S. 24 at 8:05 a.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 500 block of S. Tenth St. at 9:54 a.m. on Aug 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of E. Walnut St. at 11:32 a.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Park Ave. at 2:39 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Mulberry St. at 5:11 p.m. on Aug. 11. The driver was given a warning for equipment.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of E. Elm St. at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 500 block of N. Fourth St. at 8:22 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of W. Oak St. at 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of of a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of E. Walnut St. at 1:06 a.m. on Aug. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 600 bock of N. Market St. at 1:19 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 500 block of E. Oak St. at 6:18 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of W. North St. at 7:06 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W. Walnut St. on Aug. 12. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a report of of a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Oak St. at 9:21 a.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of N. Brianna Dr. at 10:59 a.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an activated alarm in the 1400 block of E. Walnut St. at 1:18 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of E. Oak St. at 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of N. Chicago St. at 6:41 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of E. Walnut St. at 10:47 p.m. on Aug. 13. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E. Walnut St. at 10:51 p.m. on Aug. 13. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of S. Fourth St. at 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of E. Lincoln St. at 11:48 p.m. on Aug. 13. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police performed a motorist assist in the 1000 block of W. Lafayette at 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 14.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Tami R. Burnside, 39, Watseka, in the 1700 block of E. Walnut St. on Aug. 9. Burnside was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license suspended. Burnside was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Janeese L. Harris, 34, Kankakee in the 200 block of N. Brianna Dr. at 2:07 p.m. on Aug. 11. Harris was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Douglas S. Depatis, 57, Watseka, in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. at 4:09 p.m. on Aug. 13. Depatis was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Depatis was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.