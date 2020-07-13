About Indiana Connections Academy

Indiana Connections Academy is a K-12 virtual charter school authorized by Ball State University that offers students statewide a high-quality, highly accountable, tuition-free, public education option. Founded in 2010, Indiana Connections Academy delivers superior, personalized education for students, with the freedom and flexibility to experience our online learning community from anywhere. The combination of state-certified teachers, a proven curriculum, technology tools and community experiences create a supportive and successful online learning opportunity for families and children who want an individualized approach to education. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.