INDIANAPOLIS – More than 750 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy as part of the Class of 2020 - including Chloe O’Connor, Isabella Perez, Jason Field, Yaneira Charis, Joyce Raber, Michelle Ramirez, Maia Talbert, Samra Magallanes, Rafael Lopez, Ana Andrade Castaneda, Trinity Neumayr, Adam Bogue, Alexandra Shelton and William Cisco from Lafayette.
The majority of graduates, 66 percent, plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. Additional graduates have plans to attend vocational training programs (10 percent), join the military (two percent) or enter the workforce directly upon graduation (18 percent).
“Graduation marks an incredible milestone for our students and the Class of 2020 has shown a tremendous amount of perseverance, dedication and grit during these trying times,” said Chandre Sanchez Reyes, Executive Director, Indiana Connections Academy. “While the world was adjusting to sudden changes, our graduates were able to complete their senior year academically uninterrupted. I am confident that these seniors are graduating with the skills and knowledge needed to lead successful lives.”
During the commencement, family members, friends, teachers and administrators were still able to gather in the digital setting to commemorate the milestone and celebrate the many achievements of the Class of 2020. With the school’s full-time virtual curriculum, seniors at Indiana Connections Academy were able to maintain their education consistently and without interruption during the public health crisis.
With the ability to work anywhere there is an Internet connection, students hail from small and large cities in Indiana – including Evansville, Fort Wayne, Franklin, Indianapolis, Martinsville, Shelbyville, South Bend and more. In total, during the last ten years more than 3,000 students have now received a diploma from Indiana Connections Academy.
The complete graduation ceremony can be viewed online.
Enrollment for Indiana Connection Academy’s 2020 - 2021 school year is now open. With an enrollment cap of 5,000 students, school leaders recommend enrolling immediately, especially for families new to Indiana Connections Academy. Details about upcoming information sessions and other events including dates and locations are available online or by calling 800-382-6010. For more information about Indiana Connections Academy, visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.